High school cross country: Parkway finishes third in Division I boys in state meet

Parkway finished third in Division I boys in the Ochsner Health LHSAA Cross Country State Meet Monday at Northwestern State.

The Panthers scored 116 points. Parkway was the top finisher among public schools.

New Orleans Jesuit, which placed all five runners in the top 10, won with 27 points. New Orleans Brother Marin was runner-up with 32.

Ruston finished fourth with 118.

It was Parkway’s highest finish since placing runner-up in the Class 5A meet in 2016. The Panthers finished fifth last year when the LHSAA switched from classes to divisions for the state meet.

“I’m super excited about what the boys did today,” Parkway Head Coach Kent Falting said. “If you look at the times we had a couple of kids that ran really, really fast. We had a couple of kids that ran off. But each time they got on the track to finish every one of them passed somebody on the track and the final results we got third place by two points over Ruston.

“So every one of those kids laid it on the line on the track. Even though they were hurting that made all the difference in the world. To me that’s just a testament to the mindset these kids developed the last couple of years.

“I couldn’t be more blessed to coach this team. For it to be my son’s last cross country race in high school, having him be a part of a team that got the bronze medal that means the world to me as well.

“We have three great seniors on the team. One (Noah Fox) was the alternate today. Kind of the mindset they started as freshman and poured into these young kids.”

With temperatures in the mid-60s, an overcast sky and a mostly dry course, it was a near perfect day for the competitors.

Freshman Brennan Robin led the Panthers with a 12th-place finish. He covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 37.60 seconds. Jesuit’s Brady Mullen won in 14:50.55.

“For a freshman just to put himself out there,” Falting said. “Jesuit’s a nationally ranked team. Brother Martin is honorable mention on the national list every week. Brennan put himself up there with those guys and not be afraid, just go for it.”

Parkway junior Alex Gomez was 17th in 15:47.11.

“Gomez didn’t even break 16 until two weeks ago,” Falting said. “It’s cool seeing him kind of become the athlete we knew he could be. That made a huge difference what we’re doing too.”

Senior Gabriel Falting, the coach’s son, finished 26th in 16:05.47.

Rounding out the scoring were sophomore Ben Ruliffson (30th, 16:17.77) and junior Andrew Kent (38th, 16:28.61).

Benton sophomore Brody Hutchison was 39th in 16:29.67. Parkway senior Gary Smith and sophomore Noah Lafitte finished 41st and 43rd, respectively, in 16:30.69 and 16:32.76.

Airline sophomore Jayden Williams was 46th in 16:39.31.

Benton junior Dominic Helverson was 74th in 17:11.66. Airline freshman Austin Bonney finished 76th in 17:17.85.

Parkway senior Cheyenne Olson led parish runners in the Division I girls race with a 19th-place finish in 19:28.26. Mt. Carmel’s Catalina Reinhard won in 17:28.69.

Airline senior Elena Heng was 30th in 19:53.94. Benton sophomore Dominique Coore finished 37th in 20:05.96.

Benton freshman Eryn Flowers was 47th in 20:26.72. Parkway junior Ember Pierce finished 51st in 20:35.35.

Benton sophomore Danielle Smartt was 70th in 21:32.92.

Haughton sophomore Clara Hicks was 81st in 21:54.53. Benton sophomore Kyla Daux was 94th in 22:18.24.

Baton Rouge St. Joseph’s Academy won the championship with 61 points. New Orleans Mt. Carmel was second with 63.

Parkway finished 11th and Benton 13th.