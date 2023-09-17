High school cross country: Parkway girls win Huntington meet

Parkway won the girls division in the Huntington Raider XC Invitational Saturday.

The Lady Panthers scored 28 points. Haughton finished second with 69.

Parkway junior Ember Pierce and senior Cheyenne Olson finished 1-2.

Pierce covered the 3-mile course in 20 minutes, 6.40 seconds. Olson ran a 20:18.

Haughton sophomore Clara Hicks was fourth in 21:37.

Parkway sophomore Angela Rspinoza and junior Reagan Thompson finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in 22:34.10 and 22:45.40.

Haughton junior Isabelle Leal was ninth in 22:47.40. Parkway sophomore Racquel Rios finished 10th in 22:55.

Parkway junior Lauren Taylor was 12th in 23.22.30. Haughton senior Reagan Hodge finished 14th in 24:02.70.

Parkway finished second in the boys division with 53 points. The Panthers’ top 11 runners sat out this week. Byrd won with 38.

Sophomore Daniel Jungina led the Panthers with a ninth-place finish in 17:49.20.

Junior Preston Worrell, freshman Hayden Helms and Javaria Flournoy finished 11th, 13th and 14th, respectively.

Calvary Baptist’s Jackson Burney won in 16:18.20.