High school cross country: Parkway off to good start

Parkway got the 2022 off to a good start in The Opener meet at Mississippi College on Saturday in Clinton, Miss.

Parkway runners finished 1-2 in the girls White 4K division and the Panthers won the team title.

Cheyenne Olson won and Ember Pierce was second. Olson covered the course in 16 minutes, 49.83 seconds. Pierce ran a 17:24.43.

Parkway won with 37 points. Cathedral School finished second with 52.

Other Panthers in the scoring were Lauren Taylor (8th, 18:49.16), Racquel Rios (10th, 19:09.23 and Ariel Morrow (16th, 20:20.83).

Emily Rogers finished 18th and Maddison Pye 21st,

Parkway’s Gabriel Falting finished fourth out of 290 runners in the boys Red 5K division. He ran a 16:14.76. Oak Grove’s Bennett Ferguson won in 16:09.99.

Andrew Kent was 10th in 17:04.24.

PostIng top-25 finishes were Gary Smith (14th, 17:31.19, Charles Ernest (19th, 17:51.15) and Noah Fox (22nd, 17:57.96).

Ruston, which placed five runners in the top 10, won the division with 28 points. Parkway was third with 64.

Parkway’s annual Border Dash is Saturday at South Bossier Park