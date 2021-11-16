High school cross country: Parkway posts top-10 finishes in state meet

Parkway posted top-10 finishes in the Class 5A boys and girls divisions Tuesday at the LHSAA Cross Country State Meet at Northwestern State.

District 1-5A champion Parkway finished ninth out of 24 teams in the boys division. New Orleans Jesuit won with 22 points. Baton Rouge Catholic was runner-up with 81.

Parkway sophomore Gabe Falting led Bossier Parish runners, finishing 23rd out of 177 competitors. He covered the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 45.2 seconds.

Falting came close to making the top 20. He was just 1.7 seconds behind 20th-place finisher Winton Decuir of Catholic.

Haughton’s Kenneth Smith finished 25th in 16:48.0. Parkway’s Gary Smith was 60th in 17:43.6.

Parkway’s Jesus Cordova (17:58.2) and Adrian Orellana (17:58.5) were 71st and 73rd, respectively. Orellana was Parkway’s only senior.

Jesuit’s Michael Vocke won in 15:26.8. He finished 1.1 seconds ahead of teammate Jack Desroches. Ruston’s Caleb Babineaux was third in 15:41.8.

Parkway finished 10th out of 24 teams in the girls division. Baton Rouge St. Joseph’s Academy won the state title with 55 points, 11 ahead of Ruston.

Parkway sophomore Cheyenne Olson led Bossier Parish runners with a 35th-place finish in 21:11.1. The field featured 167 competitors.

Ruston’s Lily Garrett won in 18:08.3. Byrd’s Jenna Key was runner-up in 18:16.8.

Parkway’s Ember Pierce was 50th in 21:56.5. Teammate Landry Johnson was 70th in 23:01.9.