High school cross country: Parkway repeats as 1-5A champion; parish runners finish 1-2-3 in girls race

The 2022 District 1-5A championships meet Tuesday at South Bossier Park was a successful one for Bossier Parish schools.

Parkway repeated as boys champion. Benton finished runner-up in the boys and girls divisions. Three parish runners — Benton’s Claire Allen and Isabelle Russell and Airline’s Elena Heng — took the top three spots in the girls race.

The boys title is Parkway’s eighth under Head Coach Kent Falting.

Last year, the Panthers put four runners in the top 10. They did even better Tuesday. Six Parkway runners finished in the top 10.

Parkway had 28 points to 52 for Benton. Natchitoches Central was third with 96.

Parkway junior Gabriel Falting finished second in the boys race, almost catching Captain Shreve’s Evan Johnson at the finish line.

Falting covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 41.47 seconds. That was a mere .35 slower than Johnson.

Benton freshman Brody Hutchison and sophomore Dominic Helverson finished third and fourth, respectively, in 16:21.74 and 16:25.01.

Parkway runners took the next four spots. Sophomore Jesus Cordova was fifth in 16:29.72, sophomore Alex Gomez sixth in 16:37.35, junior Noah Fox seventh in 16:39.60 and sophomore Andrew Kent ninth in 16:43.99.

The Panthers’ domination didn’t end there. Freshman Charles Ernest was 10th in 17:00.51. He was followed by three teammates — freshman Ben Ruliffson (17:08.17), senior Charles Ruliffson (17:17.23) and junior Gary Smith (17:25.41).

If Parkway’s second five runners were a team, they would’ve finished third.

Other Benton runners in the scoring were freshman Lucas Clarke (14th), senior Bernebe Mancilla (19th) and senior Seth Henson (23rd),

Airline’s top finisher was Lincoln Gines (17th). Haughton’s was Nathan Lowe (21st).

The battle for the girls team title was tight. Byrd, which placed four runners in the top nine, scored 42 points. Benton had 49 and Parkway 55.

Allen, a freshman, finished in 19:16.71. Russell, a senior, ran a 19:48.39. Heng, a junior, finished in 19:58.31.

Byrd junior Laila Wells was fourth in 20:07.37. Parkway junior Cheyenne Olson and sophomore Ember Pierce finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in 20:13.68 and 20:23.45.

Benton freshman Dominique Coore was 10th in 21:40.31.

Parish runners took the next four spots. They were Parkway junior Emily Rogers (11th, 21:51.38), Parkway sophomore Lauren Taylor (12th, 21:51.41), Haughton senior Lowrey Lain (13th, 21:54.46) and Haughton freshman Clara Hicks (22:07.96).

Other Benton runners in the scoring were sophomore Kyla Daux (17th) and junior Hallie Hassett (21st).

Sophomore Reagan Thompson was Parkway’s fifth scorer at 24th.

Haughton’s Shelby Haley was 23rd and Airline’s Olivia Gines 25th.

The top 10 finishers in each division earned All-District honors. The champions were the MVPs.

The Region 1, Division I meet is Nov. 3 at Lincoln Parish Park in Ruston. The Division I state meet is Nov. 14 at Northwestern State.