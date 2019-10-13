High school cross country: Parkway sweeps titles in SAU meet

Parkway swept the team titles Saturday in the Lois Davis Invitational cross country meet at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby won the girls 5K race in 18 minutes, 50.1 seconds. All five Lady Panthers in the scoring posted top-10 finishes in the field of 66.

Parkway scored 26 points. Glenbrook School was a distant second with 68.

Jazz Rasouliyan finished third in 20:22.1, Katie Roman sixth in 20:49.1, Alayna Mitchell ninth in 21:37.6 and Ariel Morrow 10th in 21:51.3.

Posting top-20 finishes were Orion Vega (14th), Alayna Morrow (15th) and Anyelit Falcon (18th).

Parkway scored 46 points in the boys division. Ouachita finished second with 61.

Madison Langley and Ryan Lee finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the field of 81. Langley ran a 17:01 and Lee ran a 17:10.9.

Dalton Jones of Genoa Central won in 16:16.4.

Parkway’s Joshua Keeler was eighth in 17:48.53. Other Panthers in the top 20 were Adrian Orellano (14th), Thomas Waller (15th), Joseph Randel (16th) and Austin Spoor 18th. Tyler Lofton was 21st and Ethan Hewett 23rd.

