High school cross country: Parkway wins boys title in Border Dash

Host Parkway won the team title in the boys division of the ninth annual Border Dash meet Saturday at South Bossier Park.

Parkway scored 40 points to 49 for runner-up Byrd. Benton was third with 79.

Parkway finished third in the girls division with 74 points. Byrd won with 41 and Cedar Creek was runner-up with 47. Haughton was fourth with 108.

Parkway sophomore Gabe Falting was runner-up in the boys race. He covered the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds. Benton’s Mason Haley was third in 16:18.7.

Byrd’s Trent Wells won in 15:56.4.

Parkway had two other top-10 finishers — Adrian Orellana (7th, 17:12.6) and Andrew Kent (10th, 17:17.5). Noah Fox was 11th in 17:18.9 and Gary Smith 13th in 17:26.2.

Benton’s Austin Parker finished eighth in 17:15.6. Haughton’s Kenneth Smith was ninth in 17:16.5.

Other parish runners in the top 20 in the boys division were Parkway’s Charlie Ruliffson (18th) and Jesus Cordova (20th).

Benton’s Bernebe Mancilla finished 21st and teammate Seth Henson 22nd.

Parkway sophomore Cheyenne Olson led Bossier Parish runners in the girls division with a fourth-place finish in 20:40.9.

Byrd’s Jenna Key won in 18:53.2. Cedar Creek’s Caroline James and Madison Morris finished 2-3 in 20:34.5 and 20:36.2, respectively.

Parkway’s Ember Pierce was ninth in 22:14.4 and Landry Johnson 10th in 22:16.7.

Other parish runners in the top 20 in the girls division were Haughton’s Reagan Hodge (14th) and Lowrey Lain (17th), and Parkway’s Laila Brimmer (19th).

— Featured photo courtesy of Kent Falting