High school cross country: Parkway’s Crosby, Benton’s Russell 1-2 in Region I-5A girls meet; Airline boys runner-up

Parkway junior Joslyn Crosby and Benton freshman Isabelle Russell finished 1-2 in the Region I-5A girls cross country meet Thursday at the Ward 9 Sports Complex in Pineville.

The duo finished in the same order in the District 1-5A meet last week in Plain Dealing.

Crosby covered the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 3.03 seconds. Russell ran a 19:26.42.

Parkway senior Jazz Rasouliyan was fifth in 19:57.90.

District 1-5A champion Parkway finished third in the team competition with 82 points. West Monroe won with 68, one point ahead of Ruston.

District 1-5A champion Airline was runner-up in the boys division. The Vikings scored 83 points. Ruston, which placed four runners in the top seven, won with 27.

West Monroe was third with 96 and Benton fourth with 107.

Airline senior Joshua Burns led parish runners with a fourth-place finish in 15:51.18. Ruston senior William Ayim won in 15:33.54. He was followed by his teammate, junior Dyllon Nimmers, in 15:37.07.

Byrd senior Austin Mikovich, the District 1 champion, was a very close third in 15:37.27.

Airline senior Collin Morgan took seventh in 16:21.30. Another Airline senior, Gabriel Cole, finished ninth in 16:28.91.

Parish runners posting top-20 finishes in the girls field of 105 were Haughton freshman Lowrey Lain (13th, 21:04.44), Parkway junior Katie Roman (14th, 21:08.66), Airline junior Kaylen Harris (15th, 21:09.29) and Airline sophomore Brynn Gines (18th, 21:19.77).

Parish runners posting top-20 finishes in the boys field of 120 were Benton junior Jacob Marcinkus (14th, 16:37.47), Benton senior Collier Smith (15th, 16:41.17), Parkway junior Madison Langley (18th, 16:48.94) and Benton junior Hagos Easter (20th, 16:58.14).

Haughton sophomore Kenneth Smith just missed the top 20, coming in 21st in 16:59.37.

The meet featured teams and individual runners from Districts 1, 2 and 3. The Class 5A state meet is Nov. 19 at Northwestern State.