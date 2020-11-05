High school cross country: Parkway’s Crosby takes Region I-5A girls title

Parkway senior Joslyn Crosby won the Region I-5A girls cross country championship Thursday at the Ward 9 Sportsplex in Pineville.

Crosby covered the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 20 seconds. Ruston’s Marina Givens was runner-up in 19:00.13.

Parkway finished third with 83 points. Ruston, which had three runners in the top five, easily won with 28 points. Byrd was second with 56.

Haughton was sixth and Airline seventh.

District 1-5A champion Benton finished fourth in the boys division with 106 points, one behind Byrd.

Ruston won with 43. West Monroe was second with 52.

Parkway finished fifth and Airline seventh.

Benton’s Hagos Easter and Jacob Marcinkus finished fourth and fifth in the boys race in 15:56.9 and 16:07.7, respectively.

Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers and Caleb Babineaux finished 1-2. Nimmers ran a 15:21.06. Babineaux was almost 12 seconds back in 15:32.90.

Byrd’s Trent Wells took third in 15:49.37.

Parkway’s Madison Langley was eighth in 16:23.47.

The top 25 finishers in each division were named to the All-Region team with winners earning MVP honors.

The top eight teams in each division qualified for the Class 5A state meet Nov. 17 at Northwestern State University.

Bossier Parish runners making the All-Region girls team were Parkway’s Alayna Morrow (15th), Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson (17th), Airline’s Kaylen Harris (22nd) and Airline’s Brynn Gines (25th).

Haughton freshman Reagan Hodge barely missed with a 26th-place finish.

Bossier Parish runners making the All-Region boys team were Benton’s Mason Haley (14th), Parkway’s Gabriel Falting (24th) and Parkway’s Joseph Randel (25th).

Airline’s Lincoln Gines was 26th. Teammate Jaylin Wilbert finished 29th.