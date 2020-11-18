High school cross country: Parkway’s Crosby third in 5A state meet

Parkway senior Joslyn Crosby capped off an outstanding career with a third-place finish in the Class 5A girls meet at the LHSAA Cross County Championships at Northwestern State on Tuesday.

Crosby, the District 1-5A and Region I-5A champion, covered the 3-mile course in 18 minutes, 46.3 seconds. Kelsey Major of Dominican won in 18:33.5. Sophie Martin of St. Joseph Academy finished runner-up in 18:37.6.

Parkway finished ninth in the team competition with 230 points. St. Joseph Academy won with 48 and Dominican was second with 84. District 1-5A champion Byrd finished sixth with 223.

District 1-5A champion Benton led parish teams with a 12th-place finish in the Class 5A boys meet.

Catholic of Baton Rouge won with 44 points. Jesuit was second with 66.

Benton’s Hagos Easter led parish boys runners with a 25th-place finish in 16:22.0.

Ruston’s Dyllon Nimmers, who won several local meets, won in 15:17.2. St. Paul’s Evan Pardo finished just 1.4 seconds behind him.

Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson was 35th in the girls race in 20:48.1. Parkway’s Alayna Morrow finished 59th in 21:38.5.

Haughton’s Reagan Hodge was 67th in 21:54.9, Airline Kaylen Harris 72nd in 22:06.5, Parkway’s Katie Roman 75th in 22:11.0, and Haughton’s Shelby Haley 78th in 22:17.15.

Parkway’s Madison Langley finished 45th in the boys race in 16:49.

Parkway’s Joseph Randel and Benton’s Mason Haley were 66th and 67th, respectively, in 17:10.3 and 17:11.1. Benton’s Austin Parker was 70th in 17:12.4.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin