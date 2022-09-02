High school cross country: Season gets underway Saturday

Last year, the Parkway won the District 1-5A boys championship and finished runner-up in the girls division.

With most of the top runners returning from those teams, Parkway will be looking for another outstanding season.

The 2022 season officially begins Saturday. Parkway is set to compete in the Mississippi College Opener in Clinton, Miss.

Parkway’s annual Border Dash is Sept. 10 at South Bossier Park.

Eight Parkway runners who finished in the top 30 in the District 1-5A meet, including three in the top 10, are back this season.

Junior Gabriel Falting, who finished third, leads the Panthers. Junior Gary Smith and sophomore Andrew Kent, who finished sixth and 10th, respectively, also return.

Other veterans on the boys team are sophomore Jesus Cordova, senior Charlie Ruffilson, sophomore Alex Gomez, junior Noah Fox and senior Connor Phillips.

Parkway Head Coach Kent Falting also expects freshmen Ben Ruliffson, Noah Lafitte and Charles Ernest to compete for spots on the Panthers’ state meet team.

Ruliffson and Ernest finished 1-2 in the Bossier Parish Middle School District Championships meet last season. Ruliffson went on to win the middle school state title.

Lafitte and Ernest made the All-State team.

Sophomore Cheyenne Olson leads the Lady Panthers. She finished third in the 1-5A meet last year. Also back are sophomore Ember Pierce (10th) and junior Emily Rogers (20th).

Falting said freshman Raquel Rios has a chance to earn a spot on the state meet team.

Benton finished third in the 1-5A boys and girls divisions in 2021.

Isabelle Russell, who finished fifth in the district meet last year, leads the girls team.

Freshmen Claire Allen and Dominique Coore, who finished 1-2 in the middle school district meet last season, have a chance to make an immediate impact.

Danielle Smart is another freshman with potential.

Airline transfer Kyla Daux, a sophomore, finished 23rd in the 1-5A meet last year.

The Benton boys team was hit hard by graduation.

Seniors Bernabe Mancilla and Seth Henson were top-30 finishers in the 1-5A meet. Sophomores Ashton Kerr and Domici Henderson are other runners to watch.

Freshman Brody Hutchinson was third in the middle school district meet last year.

Angel Turnbow, who had a lot of success coaching multiple sports at Cope, has taken over as Airline’s head coach.

Senior Lincoln Gines, who finished ninth in the 1-5A meet last year, leads the boys team.

Sophomore Colin Hawkins and freshman Leo Heng are two other runners with potential. Heng was seventh in the middle school district meet last year.

Junior Elena Heng and sophomore Olivia Gines go into the season as the leaders on the girls team, Turnbow said.

Bossier’s top returning girls runners are Cinthia Padilla, Diana Gaeta and Evey Bamburg, Head Coach Carrie Bamburg said. Ethan Bamburg leads the boys team.

Four Haughton underclassmen finished in the top 30 in the 2021 girls district meet — juniors Shelby Haley (11th), Reagan Hodge (15th) and Bella Hopson (26th) and senior Lowrey Lain (30th).