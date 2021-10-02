High school football: After good start, Plain Dealing’s miscues lead to loss to North Caddo

The Plain Dealing Lions got off to a good start against the North Caddo Titans in a non-district game Friday night.

After one quarter, Plain Dealing trailed a very good North Caddo team just 7-0. But starting in the second, the kinds of mistakes that have plagued the Lions all season began to crop up again.

The result was a 44-0 loss. Plain Dealing dropped to 1-4. North Caddo improved to 4-1 with its third straight victory.

“We started really well,” Plain Dealing Head Coach Christopher Wilson said. “We played a good first quarter. Then something clicked and it was self-inflicted wounds

— an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble in the end zone leads to a safety, a bad special teams play that gives them first-and-goal from the nine.”

“It’s the same story. We’re not able to put four good quarters of football together. It’s just numbers and youth, position. Just the growing pains of a young program with lacking numbers.”

The good news is the Lions made it through the first half of the regular season without any significant injuries.

“Everybody’s healthy,” Wilson said. “It’s another night we didn’t lose anybody. No major injuries. Everybody has a lot of little knick-knack stuff but nothing to hold anybody out.”

Wilson is looking forward to the second half.

“The hardest part of our season is over,” he said. “So now going into the second half of the season we’ve got some games that are going to be more competitive for us. We’ve got to find a way to put it together and play more as a team. We’re playing more as individuals so it’s not working out for us.”

Plain Dealing resumes District 1-1A play Friday at Ringgold. The Redskins (0-5) lost to Haynesville 54-16 Friday night.