High school football: (Updated) Airline cancels next two games against Haughton and Parkway

Airline’s football games Friday against Haughton and Oct. 30 against Parkway have been canceled, Airline athletic director Ronnie Coker announced Wednesday afternoon.

Coker said that’s all he is at liberty to say now. The Shreveport Times reported the reason is because of a positive test or tests for COVID-19.

A positive test and the subsequent quarantining of players and coaches have caused the cancellation of several games across the state this season, including this week.

Bossier (0-1) had to cancel its second and third games after a player tested positive. The Bearkats are scheduled to host North Webster (0-2), another team that has had to deal with COVID-19 issues, on Friday.

Wednesday afternoon, Haughton head coach Jason Brotherton said the Bucs will host Ouachita Parish Friday night. Ouachita’s game against West Ouachita was also canceled.

Haughton is still looking for an opponent to for Oct. 30 in place of Southwood, which had to cancel because of its COVID-19 issues.

Airline and Haughton are both off to 2-1 starts. The Vikings have won two in a row after losing their opener to undefeated Ruston.

Parkway (0-3) is scheduled to play Byrd (3-0) on Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Plain Dealing (1-2) is scheduled to play Lincoln Prep (0-3) on Thursday night at Cedar Creek in Ruston.