High school football: Airline comes up just short against Northwood; Haughton, Plain Dealing fall

High school football: Airline comes up just short against Northwood; Haughton,...

For the second week in a row, the Airline Vikings put themselves in position to win in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, for the second week in a row it didn’t happen.

Northwood broke a 28-28 tie with a touchdown with just over five minutes left to play and won 35-28 Friday night at Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium.

Airline dropped to 0-3 but is just a few plays here and there from being 2-1. The Vikings lost to Union Parish 26-22 on a TD with just over three minutes to play.

Northwood, one of the favorites to win the District 1-4A title, improved to 2-1.

The game was tight all the way. It was tied at 7 at the half. The Falcons went up 14-7, but the Vikings answered with two straight touchdowns for a 21-14 lead.

Northwood bounced back and took a 28-21 lead. Airline tied it on a pass from Ben Taylor to Cameron Jefferson.

Taylor threw three TD passes with no interceptions.

Tre Jackson scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Daxton Chavez caught a touchdown pass. Ben Jump kicked four extra points.

Airline opens District 1-5A play at Benton Friday. The Tigers (1-2) lost to Newman 54-52 Friday night.

Many 35, Haughton 3: Many, ranked No. 1 in the LSWA Class 2A poll, proved too much for the Bucs to handle on the road.

According to Haughton’s stats, the Tigers (3-0) rolled up 517 yards rushing. Many did not attempt a pass.

Many’s Jeremiah James rushed for 237 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns. He scored the first TD of the game on a 75-yard run in the second quarter. His other three TD runs covered 7, 34 and 47 yards.

Haughton’s lone score came on a 37-yard Carter Ebarb field goal that made it 28-3 in the fourth quarter.

Haughton (2-1) struggled offensively against a tough Many defense, gaining just 175 total yards. The Tigers have allowed only 13 points in three games.

Haughton opens District 1-5A play Friday at home against Parkway. The Panthers (3-0) defeated Bossier 49-0 Friday night.

Lakeside 46, Plain Dealing 6: At Sibley, the Lions suffered their third straight lopsided loss.

Plain Dealing hosts Ringgold (0-3) Friday in a District 1-1A opener. The Redskins lost to Tensas 28-14 Friday night.