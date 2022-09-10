High school football: Airline comes up just short in hard-fought loss to Union Parish

High school football: Airline comes up just short in hard-fought loss to...

The Airline Vikings came very close to giving Justin Scogin his first win as head coach Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Sparked by a strong defensive effort in the second half, Airline took the lead early in the fourth quarter against Union Parish and had a chance to extend it a few minutes later.

But the Vikings couldn’t capitalize and the Farmers drove 70 yards for the go-ahead touchdown after converting a fourth-down at the Airline 20.

Airline then drove to the Farmers 26 with 53 seconds left. But a pass in the left flat on fourth-and-2 was knocked down.

Airline dropped to 0-2. Union Parish, the 2021 Class 3A runner-up, improved to 2-0.

“We’ve got to do a better job on offense,” Scogin said. “We’ve got to protect the ball better. We’ve got to learn how to finish games. That’s the biggest thing.”

Union Parish running back Trey Holly, an LSU commit, was as good as advertised. He scored three touchdowns on runs of 36, 34 and 32 yards in the first half.

He scored the Farmers’ go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run. He also bulled his way for 7 yards on fourth-and-3 from the 20. That came after the Vikings twice stuffed the Farmers at the line of scrimmage.

Scogin praised the play of his defense.

“They played outstanding all night,” he said. “I thought we had a great plan. I thought the guy (Holly) was really good but I thought our defense played really well tonight.”

The Vikings cut down on turnovers after giving up the ball eight times in a Week 1 loss to North DeSoto. But they still had four.

One of those was a fumble on the first play after they recovered a muffed punt.

Airline lost a fumble at the Union Parish 20 on its first possession of the game. But the Vikings recovered one a few plays later at the 23. Quarterback Ben Taylor scored on a sneak from the 1.

The Farmers answered with Holly’s first touchdown run which capped a 73-yard drive.

Bryson Broome’s 71-yard run helped Airline regain the lead. After two incomplete passes from the 3, Ben Jump kicked a 20-yard field goal to put the Vikings up 9-6.

Holly’s second TD made it 12-9. The Farmers failed to convert the PAT again.

The Vikings responded with a 70-yard touchdown drive. Trevon Jackson, who had a big game, had an 18-yard run and Taylor ran 22 yards to the Farmers 5. Taylor then hit JoJo Johnson for the score. The Vikings failed again on the PAT and led 15-12.

Holly broke loose again, capping a 70-yard drive. This time the Farmers made the extra-point and they led 19-15 at the half.

Airline went 86 yards on six plays to take the a 25-22 lead early in the fourth quarter. Taylor completed a 27-yard pass and Jackson scored from 14 yards out.

The Vikings then forced a punt which netted 3 yards and took over at the Farmers 30. The punter tried to kick while running toward the sideline being chased by several Vikings.

But Airline got a couple of 5-yard penalties and Taylor was tackled well short of a first down on a fourth-and-13 scramble. That set up Union Parish’s game-winning drive.

Airline visits Northwood Friday. The Falcons (1-1) defeated Wossman 35-0 Friday night