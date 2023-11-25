High school football: Airline comes up just short in quarterfinals

The No. 4 seed Airline Vikings lost a 56-50 heartbreaker to the No. 21 Mandeville Skippers in the quarterfinals of the non-select Division I playoffs Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Airline finished an outstanding season 10-2. Mandeville (9-4) will visit No. 1 seed Ruston (12-0) in the semifinals Friday.

The Vikings fought to the end. After Mandeville scored with 1:08 left to go up 56-43, the Vikings went 67 yards for a touchdown with 15 seconds left.

But the Skippers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The game was the final one for a group of seniors who helped Airline win 17 games in the last two seasons after winning just one in 2021.

Senior Bryson Broom made numerous big plays. He caught eight passes for 135 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards on four carries and scored on runs of 17 and 3 yards.

For the season, Broom caught 63 passes for 1,032 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Senior Tre’Von Jackson had a 50-yard run that set up a touchdown and a long kickoff return that led to another one.

Senior Bob Patterson had six catches for 46 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown.

Three Vikings who are underclassmen also had huge games.

Quarterback Ben Taylor finished his sensational junior season with another stellar game, completing 35-of-49 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for two short touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

For the season, Taylor completed 319-of-432 passes 4,189 yards and 49 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

Taylor also went over the 8,000-yard mark for his career. He has completed 608-of-924 passes for 8,017 yards and 88 touchdowns.

Junior receiver Jarvis Davis Jr., a junior, caught 12 passes for 95 yards and scored a two-point conversion. For the season, he had 94 catches for 1,276 yards.

Sophomore Kenny Darby caught eight passes for 119 yards. He scored the Vikings’ first TD on a 15-yard catch.

In a game like Friday night’s, it’s impossible to point to one or two plays that determined the outcome.

Mandeville got a big break when the Skippers fumbled into the end zone and recovered the ball for a touchdown on the second-to-last play of the first half.

That enabled them to get within 22-21.

Then there was Nate Sheppard’s diving catch of a ball tipped by an Airline defender in the back of the end zone on third-and-7 from the Airline 17 that gave Mandeville a 49-36 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Sheppard finished with six touchdowns, four rushing and two receiving. Per media reports, he rushed for about 250 yards.

You might also point to multiple failed onside kicks that gave the Skippers great field position. If Airline had gotten just one of those, the outcome might have been different. The Vikings thought they had one after taking a 36-35 lead on Broom’s 3-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The Skippers also returned a kickoff to the Airline 3, setting up a touchdown.

But the bottom line is that Mandeville made a few more plays and got just enough defensive stops to pull out the victory

The biggest stop came after Airline got one. Trailing 49-43, the Vikings forced a punt and took over on their 4.

But three incompletions later, Airline was forced to punt. It was a great one — 50 yards — but Mandeville drove 54 yards for its final TD with Sheppard scoring from 5 yards out.