High school football: Airline downs Byrd, improves to 5-0 in 1-5A

The Airline Vikings continued their march through District 1-5A Thursday night, defeating the Byrd Yellow Jackets 48-28 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Airline improved to 5-3 overall with its fifth straight victory and 5-0 in district. The Vikings can clinch at least a share of the championship with a victory over Parkway next Friday at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Panthers (6-1, 3-1) host Natchitoches Central (3-4, 2-2) Friday night.

The victory was also Airline’s fifth against a district opponent that defeated the Vikings last season.

Byrd (5-3, 2-3) saw its hopes of a third straight district championship end.

There was a scary moment early in in the fourth quarter with Airline leading by what would be the final score. Airline junior defensive back Ladarius Epps was face down on the turf and not moving after suffering an injury.

He was attended to by medical personnel, including EMT, before being taken off the field in an ambulance and transported to a hospital.

As scary as the scene was, Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin said Epps is going to be OK. Scogin went to the hospital after the game. He wasn’t able to see Epps but he talked to his parents.

“His parents came out and said he was in good spirits,” Scogin said late Friday night. “He was wanting to leave and sit up and all that, but they still had to do some scans. It’s looking pretty good.”

(Friday morning update: Scogin said Epps “was discharged from the hospital early this morning. CT scans came back good and he is resting and staring to recover.”

After the delay, the Vikings defense came back on the field and stopped Byrd’s last serious scoring threat. After a holding penalty erased a touchdown, the Vikings forced a couple of incomplete passes.

Airline’s offense continued to be virtually unstoppable. The Vikings failed to score a touchdown on only three possessions, including their final one when they simply ran out the clock.

The first was when Brooks Brosette intercepted a Ben Taylor pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, enabling the Jackets to take their only lead of the game at 21-14 in the second quarter.

The second was a Bob Patterson punt in the fourth quarter with the Vikings leading by the final margin.

Incredibly, Airline scored on four 80-yard drives in the first half. The Vikings’ last TD came on a 5-yard pass from Taylor to Cam Jefferson with just 12 seconds left. Ben Jump’s fourth PAT gave Airline a 27-21 lead at the half.

The game turned in the Vikings’ favor for good early in the second half. With Byrd marching toward a possible tying touchdown on its first possession, the Vikings stripped the ball from Devin Strickland as he was fighting for extra yardage after running for a first down on fourth-and-3.

Airline recovered the ball at its 33 and went 67 yards for the touchdown. On fourth-and-3 from the Byrd 18, Tre’ Jackson scored after taking a short pass from Taylor.

Byrd received a roughing the passer penalty, allowing Airline to kick off from the Yellow Jackets 45. Twice earlier, the Vikings had attempted onside kicks that failed. This one didn’t and Airline was in business at the Byrd 35.

This time Jackson scored on a 9-yard run on the final play of the third quarter. The PAT was blocked and Airline led 41-21.

Byrd answered with a long drive capped by a 9-yard run by quarterback Lake Lambert. But the Vikings offense stepped up again, driving 68 yards with Jefferson getting the TD on a 23-yard run.

Byrd’s veer option offense isn’t built for coming from behind. So getting a lead was key for the Vikings along with forcing turnovers and getting a few big stops.

One of the latter came in the first half when Carter Tate sacked Lambert on third down, forcing the Jackets to attempt a 54-yard field goal that was just short.

“We made plays in all three aspects of the game,” Scogin said. “There’s a reason everybody thinks they’re one of the top 10 teams in 5A. That’s a really good offense and they run it to perfection.

“We had a few things we had to fix early on. Just like I said last week (after a 55-42 victory over Haughton), we got the stops when we needed them. When you play as fast as we do on offense people are going to score points. But it’s all about getting stops when you have to get stops. We’ve done a really good job of that.

“I thought the whole coaching staff and all the kids, the scout team, everybody from top to bottom, did a great job.”

While all of Airline’s offensive playmakers made plays, Jefferson stood out for the second straight game.

He caught seven passes for 131 yards and rushed for 57 yards on eight carries (per Byrd’s KWKH radio crew’s stats).

“When I first got here I was telling everybody he’s maybe the best athlete I’ve ever coached,” Scogin said. “He’s well put together and runs fast and runs track and catches the ball. I’m just thrilled he’s finally getting the opportunity to play. He was a little nicked up early on, but I knew as soon as he became 100 percent he was going to be just as big a part (of the offense) as everybody else.”

The Vikings amassed 511 yards total offense.

Ben Taylor completed 21 of 28 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the Vikings’ first TD on a 2-yard run.

Daxton Chavez caught six passes for 126 yards. Patterson had five receptions for 64 yards.

Tre’ Jackson rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries and caught four passes for 39 yards. He also threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Chavez that tied the game at 21 in the second quarter. It was his second TD pass this season.

Kylin Jackson rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries.

Byrd finished with 308 total yards, including 261 yards rushing. Lambert completed just 2-of-10 passes for 47 yards with 44 of that coming on a pass to Strickland on Byrd’s first touchdown drive.

Strickland led Byrd with 115 yards rushing on 17 carries.