High school football: Airline downs Parkway, clinches share of 1-5A title

The Revenge Tour is complete, and the Airline Vikings have earned at least a share of the District 1-5A title a year after going 1-9.

Airline defeated Parkway 41-20 Thursday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Vikings improved to 6-3 overall with their sixth straight victory and 6-0 in 1-5A,

It will take a monumental upset by Southwood in the regular-season finale next Friday at Airline to keep the Vikings from winning the championship outright. The Cowboys (2-8, 0-5) host Byrd Friday night.

Parkway dropped to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district. The Panthers close the regular season at home next Friday against Benton. The Tigers (6-3, 5-1) defeated Captain Shreve 22-21 Thursday night.

Airline has now defeated every district team it lost to last year.

“It was a revenge tour for us,” Airline senior wide receiver Daxton Chavez said. “We’ve been saying that since Week 1 so it means a lot.”

The turnaround following last season is also something the Vikings are savoring.

“It means everything,” Chavez said. “We worked so hard for this moment. From the summer to now it’s just been a culmination of things and we’re proud of it.”

Airline first-year Head Coach said wining the district championship is “huge.”

“District champs is just a big deal to me. To win it in the first year is amazing. But it’s all because of these guys,” he said, pointing to his players celebrating behind him.

Scogin said this year’s team has now set the standard for others to follow.

“I told the kids, look, the seniors are going to get the credit for this. That’s kind of the standard. They’re going to have to hold up their end next year and the sophomores the next year. The standard has been set because of these guys who show up every day. You know Daxton, Cam (Jefferson), Mark Engelke — Justin Epps has been injured all year and he’s never missed a workout, he’s never a missed a practice. And he finally gets to go on the field and have fun.”

Thursday’s final score was a bit deceptive. Trailing 20-6 at the half, Parkway twice got within seven in the second half. The second time came after Jaylan White sprinted 53 yards for a touchdown to cut the Vikings’ lead to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter.

But Airline’s defense kept the Panthers far away from the end zone the rest of the game.

Airline’s offense has gotten a lot of credit for the team’s success and rightly so. But the defense deserved to take a bow after Thursday’s victory.

“The defensive staff — our defensive coordinator Zach Pourciau, Schirra Fields, Brian Taylor, Drew Brewster — holy cow, what an effort,” Scogin said. “I don’t have anything to do with that. They do their own thing. They come up with a plan. It was unbelievable.

“We sputtered at times,” Scogin said. “It’s hard to say that when you score 41. That’s one of the best teams we’ve played by far. Really this was an unbelievable effort by the defense.”

Parkway’s defense also played well for the most part against an offense that came in averaging 53.2 points in five district games. Airline’s final TD came with just over a minute left with the outcome no longer in doubt.

White had another monster game, but the Vikings defense came up big time after time in fourth-down situations.

“We had a tough time on offense,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said. “They did a good job stopping the passing game. False start penalties and a couple of mistakes here and there. We had some big plays but we couldn’t get the consistent 5-or 6-yard runs that we needed to keep drives going.”

For the third straight week, Jefferson made his presence felt in the Vikings’ offense. He scored Airline’s first touchdown on a 12-yard run and the last on a 3-yard run. He also made some impressive catches.

Quarterback Ben Taylor scored on a 1-yard run and had a big night passing. Tre’ Jackson scored rushing touchdowns of 4 and 7 yards. He was effective running the ball throughout the game.

Chavez had a big catch that led to a score. Tight end Bob Patterson caught four big passes.

Ben Jump booted field goals of 26 and 25 yards in the first half, the second with just 1 second left, and made five PATs.

In addition to his 53-yard run, White scored the Panthers’ lone first-half touchdown on a 25-yard run. He also had several other runs for big yardage.

Antonio Gladney scored on a 1-yard run on the Panthers’ first drive of the second half. Aeron Burrell’s second PAT got Parkway within 20-13.

Note: This report will be updated with individual stats when they are received from coaches.