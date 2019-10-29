High school football: Airline drops to No. 10 in LSWA Class 5A poll

75

The Airline Vikings dropped three spots to No. 10 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll released Tuesday.

Airline (6-2) had its four-game winning snapped last week, falling to Byrd 21-6. The Vikings visit Benton (4-4) Friday night.

Haughton (6-2), No. 10 last week, dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since debuting at No. 10 in Week 1. The Bucs, who lost to Captain Shreve 14-7 last week, still received 15 points, making them No. 12 overall.

Haughton hosts Natchitoches Central (3-5) Friday.

Captain Shreve (7-1) cracked the top 10 for the first time, coming in at No. 9. The Gators play rival Byrd (3-5) Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Bossier (6-2), which defeated Mansfield 41-22 last week, received 12 points in the Class 3A poll, making the Bearkats No. 12 overall.

Bossier hosts Green Oaks (2-6) Friday.