High school football: Airline, Haughton lone parish survivors after first round of playoffs

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Buccaneers were the only Bossier Parish survivors after the first round of the LHSAA football playoffs Friday night.

District 1 co-champion Airline, the No. 8 seed in Class 5A, defeated No. 25 Southside 55-21 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Vikings outscored the Sharks 34-7 in the second half.

Airline (9-2) will travel to Reserve to face No. 24 East St. John (7-4) in the second round. East St. John forfeited its first three games after the school self-reported using an ineligible player. The Wildcats are 10-1 on the field.

Haughton, the No. 11 seed in 5A, defeated No. 22 Ouachita Parish 28-7 at Harold E. Harlan Field. The Bucs outscored the Lions 21-0 in the second half.

Haughton (9-2) will travel to Lafayette to play No. 27 Comeaux (6-5) in the second round. Comeaux upset No. 6 Slidell 42-14 in the first round.

In another Class 5A first-round game, No. 32 Benton fell to No. 1 Acadiana 78-28 in Lafayette. Benton finished 5-6 in its first year in Class 5A.

In Class 3A, No. 18 Bossier lost to No. 15 Kaplan 46-14 in Kaplan. The Bearkats finished 7-4, their first winning season since 2012.

In Class 1A, No. 14 Plain Dealing fell to No. 19 Delhi Charter 42-38 in Plain Dealing. The Lions finished 5-6, winning two more games than last season.