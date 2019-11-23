High school football: Airline, Haughton reach Class 5A quarterfinals

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Buccaneers advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals with second-round playoff victories Friday night.

Airline, the No. 8 seed, defeated No. 24 East St. John 45-29 in LaPlace. Haughton, the No. 11 seed, defeated No. 27 Comeaux 23-21 in Lafayette.

Both the Vikings and Bucs will be at home next Friday. Airline (10-2) plays No. 1 Acadiana (12-0), and Haughton (10-2) faces No. 19 Mandeville (9-3).

Acadiana defeated No. 16 Walker 49-0 in the second round. Mandeville upset No. 3 Alexandria 13-12.

This will be Airline’s second quarterfinal appearance in the last three years and third since 2012.

Haughton will be making its first quarterfinal appearance as a member of Class 5A. The Bucs reached the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2010, the year before they moved up to 5A. Dak Prescott was the quarterback.

The last time two parish teams reached the Class 5A quarterfinals was 2012 when Parkway and Airline made it.