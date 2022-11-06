High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road

As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs.

And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.

Airline wrapped up its first outright district championship since 1998 with a 42-14 victory over last-place Southwood last week. The Vikings finished 7-0 in district a year after going 1-6.

Airline will take a seven-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Haughton finished 3-4 in district after a 42-7 loss to a rejuvenated Captain Shreve squad. The Bucs dropped only two spots in the Division I power ratings. The top 28 teams made the playoffs.

In other first-round games, No. 8 Benton (7-3) hosts No. 25 Ponchatoula (5-5), and No. 19 Parkway (7-3) heads to Geismar to play No. 14 Dutchtown (6-3)