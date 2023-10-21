High school football: Airline holds off Byrd

The Airline Vikings held off the Byrd Yellow Jackets 42-28 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Airline improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in District 1-5A. The defending champion Vikings are tied for second with Parkway (7-1, 4-1), one game behind Captain Shreve (7-1, 5-0).

Parkway and Airline face off Friday at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Byrd dropped to 2-6 and 2-3.

The Vikings led 35-14 in the third quarter. But Byrd scored two touchdowns — the second after an onside kick — to get within seven in the fourth quarter.

Two big defensive plays by the Vikings prevented the Jackets from getting any closer.

Byrd intercepted a pass at its 15 and faced a fourth-and-3 at its 33.

There was a fumble and the Vikings recovered at the 34.

Shortly after, Ben Taylor tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Von Jackson and Preston Doerner’s fifth PAT made it 42-28.

On Byrd’s next possession, Jeremiah Boudreaux intercepted a pass and Airline was able to run out the clock.

Jackson had a big night. He caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries and scored on runs on 20 and 25 yards in the first half.

Taylor completed 30-of-39 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns with the one interception. For the season, he has completed 202-of-275 passes for 2,866 yards and 37 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

His other three TD passes Friday covered 23, 15 and 25 yards.

Jarvis Davis Jr. caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. For the season he has 60 catches for 967 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bryson Broom had seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Byrd’s option offense got back on track after being shut down by Parrkway last week. The Jackets had 389 yards rushing on 53 attempts, according to stats kept for the Byrd radio broadcast on KWKH 1130 AM. Desmond Simmons gained 205 yards on 28 carries.