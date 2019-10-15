High school football: Airline makes debut in 5A poll at No. 7; Haughton falls to No. 10

The Airline Vikings have cracked the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll.

The Vikings debuted at No. 7 in the latest weekly poll released Tuesday. The Vikings (5-1) handed Haughton its first loss 22-19 last Friday.

Airline visits Parkway (4-2) in another Bossier Parish matchup Friday night.

Haughton (5-1) dropped from No. 6 to No. 10. The Bucs host Southwood (0-6) Thursday night.

Last week, the No. 6 through No. 10 teams in the 5A poll all lost. Two of those, then No. 7 Alexandria and No. 8 East Ascension, lost to higher ranked teams. Alexandria dropped to No. 8 and East Ascension fell out of the top 10.

Despite suffering its first loss to North Webster 35-28, Bossier (5-1) again received votes in the Class 3A poll.

Bossier had 14 points, which put the Bearkats at No. 12 overall. Bossier visits Loyola College Prep (5-1) Friday.

Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

John Curtis (9) 6-0 119 1 Catholic-BR 6-0 106 2 Rummel (1) 5-0 102 3 West Monroe 5-1 90 4 Acadiana 6-0 75 5 Hahnville 6-0 46 NR Airline 5-1 40 NR Alexandria 5-1 34 7 Zachary 3-2 30 NR Haughton 5-1 29 6

Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 27, Destrehan 19, East Ascension 18, Scotlandville 15, Mandeville 10, Thibodaux 8, Live Oak 4, Ruston 2, Walker 2, Ouachita 1.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

Lakeshore (9) 6-0 118 2 St. Thomas More (1) 4-2 94 1 Karr 3-2 90 3 Neville 4-2 83 5 Northwood 5-1 78 6 Bastrop 5-1 64 9 Tioga 6-0 59 NR Leesville 5-1 57 T3 Assumption 5-1 37 10 Carencro 5-1 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Minden 17, Westgate 13, Eunice 12, Breaux Bridge 11, Warren Easton 9.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

St. James (6) 6-0 116 1 Sterlington (4) 5-0 114 2 University 4-2 92 4 Loranger 6-0 87 5 Iota 5-1 78 3 Madison Prep 5-1 55 9 Union Parish 3-3 48 6 8. De La Salle 2-3 44 8 Marksville 5-1 37 NR Wossman 4-2 24 10

Others receiving votes: Caldwell Parish 20, Bossier 14, Lake Charles Prep 13, North Webster 12, Loyola 9, Donaldsonville 5, Jena 4, St. Louis 4, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 3, St. Martinville 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

Notre Dame (10) 6-0 120 1 Newman 6-0 110 2 Lafayette Christian 5-1 100 3 Ferriday 5-1 88 4 St. Charles 5-1 79 5 Amite 4-2 71 6 Dunham 5-1 60 7 Kentwood 3-3 43 8 Many 3-3 40 9 Catholic-New Iberia 3-3 36 10

Others receiving votes: Pine 15, Avoyelles 8, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 4, Lakeview 3, Mangham 2, St. Helena 1.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

Calvary Baptist (9) 6-0 119 1 Ascension Catholic (1) 5-0 110 2 Vermilion Catholic 5-1 88 T3 Oak Grove 4-2 84 T3 Southern Lab 3-3 73 5 Ouachita Christian 5-1 64 6 Opelousas Catholic 6-0 60 8 Country Day 3-2 50 9 Oberlin 6-0 49 10 West St. John 3-3 34 7

Others receiving votes: East Iberville 16, Haynesville 15, Grand Lake 13, Montgomery 3, Cedar Creek 2, St. Frederick 1.

