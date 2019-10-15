High school football: Airline makes debut in 5A poll at No. 7; Haughton falls to No. 10

The Airline Vikings have cracked the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll.
The Vikings debuted at No. 7 in the latest weekly poll released Tuesday. The Vikings (5-1) handed Haughton its first loss 22-19 last Friday.
Airline visits Parkway (4-2) in another Bossier Parish matchup Friday night.
Haughton (5-1) dropped from No. 6 to No. 10. The Bucs host Southwood (0-6) Thursday night.
Last week, the No. 6 through No. 10 teams in the 5A poll all lost. Two of those, then No. 7 Alexandria and No. 8 East Ascension, lost to higher ranked teams. Alexandria dropped to No. 8 and East Ascension fell out of the top 10.
Despite suffering its first loss to North Webster 35-28, Bossier (5-1) again received votes in the Class 3A poll.
Bossier had 14 points, which put the Bearkats at No. 12 overall. Bossier visits Loyola College Prep (5-1) Friday.
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
- John Curtis (9) 6-0 119 1
- Catholic-BR 6-0 106 2
- Rummel (1) 5-0 102 3
- West Monroe 5-1 90 4
- Acadiana 6-0 75 5
- Hahnville 6-0 46 NR
- Airline 5-1 40 NR
- Alexandria 5-1 34 7
- Zachary 3-2 30 NR
- Haughton 5-1 29 6
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 27, Destrehan 19, East Ascension 18, Scotlandville 15, Mandeville 10, Thibodaux 8, Live Oak 4, Ruston 2, Walker 2, Ouachita 1.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Lakeshore (9) 6-0 118 2
- St. Thomas More (1) 4-2 94 1
- Karr 3-2 90 3
- Neville 4-2 83 5
- Northwood 5-1 78 6
- Bastrop 5-1 64 9
- Tioga 6-0 59 NR
- Leesville 5-1 57 T3
- Assumption 5-1 37 10
- Carencro 5-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Minden 17, Westgate 13, Eunice 12, Breaux Bridge 11, Warren Easton 9.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
- St. James (6) 6-0 116 1
- Sterlington (4) 5-0 114 2
- University 4-2 92 4
- Loranger 6-0 87 5
- Iota 5-1 78 3
- Madison Prep 5-1 55 9
- Union Parish 3-3 48 6
- 8. De La Salle 2-3 44 8
- Marksville 5-1 37 NR
- Wossman 4-2 24 10
Others receiving votes: Caldwell Parish 20, Bossier 14, Lake Charles Prep 13, North Webster 12, Loyola 9, Donaldsonville 5, Jena 4, St. Louis 4, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 3, St. Martinville 1.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Notre Dame (10) 6-0 120 1
- Newman 6-0 110 2
- Lafayette Christian 5-1 100 3
- Ferriday 5-1 88 4
- St. Charles 5-1 79 5
- Amite 4-2 71 6
- Dunham 5-1 60 7
- Kentwood 3-3 43 8
- Many 3-3 40 9
- Catholic-New Iberia 3-3 36 10
Others receiving votes: Pine 15, Avoyelles 8, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 4, Lakeview 3, Mangham 2, St. Helena 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
- Calvary Baptist (9) 6-0 119 1
- Ascension Catholic (1) 5-0 110 2
- Vermilion Catholic 5-1 88 T3
- Oak Grove 4-2 84 T3
- Southern Lab 3-3 73 5
- Ouachita Christian 5-1 64 6
- Opelousas Catholic 6-0 60 8
- Country Day 3-2 50 9
- Oberlin 6-0 49 10
- West St. John 3-3 34 7
Others receiving votes: East Iberville 16, Haynesville 15, Grand Lake 13, Montgomery 3, Cedar Creek 2, St. Frederick 1.