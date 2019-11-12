High school football: Airline No. 8 in final LSWA Class 5A poll

Airline moved up two spots to No. 8 in the final Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll released Tuesday.

The Vikings (8-2), who earned a share of the District 1-5A championship with a 21-14 victory over Captain Shreve last week, host Southside (6-4) in the first round of the playoffs Friday.

Airline was unranked in the preseason.

Haughton (8-2), which defeated Parkway 38-14 last week, received seven points in the voting and finished at No. 13. The Bucs host Ouachita Parish (5-5) in the first round Friday.

Haughton was just one of two teams to defeat No. 9 East Ascension. The Bucs lost to Airline 22-19 and No. 11 Captain Shreve 14-7.

Bossier received two points in the Class 3A voting and finished in a tie at No. 15. The Bearkats (7-3) visit Kaplan (6-4) in the first round of the playoffs Friday.

The final top-ranked teams in the five classes were Rummel (10-0, 5A), Lakeshore (10-0, 4A), St. James (10-0, 3A), Lafayette Christian (9-1, 2A) and Calvary Baptist (10-0, 1A).