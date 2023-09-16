High school football: Airline routs Northwood

By Shawn C. White, Special to The Press-Tribune

The Airline Vikings routed the Northwood Falcond 48-14 at M.D. Ray Field on Friday night.

With the victory, Airline (3-0) avenged all three of its regular-season losses last year. Northwood dropped to 0-3.

The win showcased Airline quarterback Ben Taylor’s ability as he had a stellar night going 16-for-20 for 225 yards and five touchdowns.

Taylor completed his first 11 passes.

Bryson Broom was the main target as he had five receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Tre’Von Jackson and Jarvis Davis Jr. also get into the action with a touchdown each.

The Viking defense added to the rout with pick-sixes qfrom Jeremiah Boudreaux and Braylyn Jackson.

Airline looked to start with the ground game on the first drive reached into Northwood territory. Taylor was ready to show out with a 16-yard pass to Kenny Darby.

The Vikings cracked the red zone on a Dante LaCour short run. Taylor found Davis on a 17-yard touchdown pass to give Airline the early 7-0 lead.

Not to be outdone, Northwood’s Hutson Hearron threw a 32-yard pass to Tucker McCabe to escape Viking territory at midfield. The Airline defense held the Falcons for eight plays but Hearron connected with McCabe on a 13-yard touchdown pass to even the game.

This would be the closest the Falcons would get the rest of the night.

Taylor rocketed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Broom again and the Vikings regainedthe lead at 14-7.

A botched punt gave Airline the ball on the Northwood 24. Taylor dissected the defense once again and hit Broom on a 5-yard touchdown pass and the quarter ended with Airline up 20-7.

The Vikings defense said it was their turn. The first play of the second quarter saw Braylyn Jackson take an interception for a 24-yard touchdown.

The Viking defense continued to cause havoc stopping runs in the backfield and forcing the Falcons to punt.

Taylor continued his job and hit Tre’Von Jackson on a 6-yard touchdown pass to push the score to 34-7 with a little under nine minutes left to go in the first half.

The Falcons started their next drive at midfield. Kyran Johnson broke loose on a 19-yard run that put the Falcons at the edge of the red zone. The Viking defense went into overdrive forcing Northwood into two fourth-down situations.

The Falcons survived the first one and reached the 9. Two runs moved Northwood to the 1 facing a third-and-goal. The Vikings stopped the Falcons twice at the line of scrimmage.

The Vikings went 99 yards in 16 plays, scoring on the final play of the half on a 13-yard pass and taking a 41-7 halftime lead.

Defense sparked the second half which had a running clock. On the the third play Jeremiah Boudreaux returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown.

Airline will get a short week as the Vikings begin District 1-5A play against Benton at home on Thursday night at 7.