High school football: Airline routs Southwood, finishes regular season 9-1

The Airline Vikings closed the regular season with a 48-7 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys Thursday night at Independence Stadium.

Airline (9-1, 6-1) won nine games in the regular season for the first time since 1998 when the Vikings went 10-0, Southwood closed its season 0-10 and 0-8,

Airline trails Captain Shreve (8-1, 6-0) by a half-game in the district standings. The Gators close the regular season at Haughton Friday night.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the victory over winless Southwood dropped the Vikings from No. 2 to No. 5 in the non-select Division I power ratings. Of course, that will likely change after the results of Friday night’s games are in.

The top four teams in the final ratings receive first-round byes in the playoffs.

(This report will be updated when game stats are reported.)

Huntington 44, Bossier 6: At Memorial Stadium, the Bearkats finished their first season under Head Coach Gary Smith 1-9. Bossier was 0-7 in District 1-4A.

Huntington improved to 7-3 and finished 5-2 in district. The Raiders are bound for the playoffs.