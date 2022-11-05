High school football: Airline routs Southwood, runs table in 1-5A

The Airline Vikings completed a remarkable turnaround Friday night with a 42-14 rout of Southwood at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Airline finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 7-0 in District 1-5A a year after going 1-9 and 1-6.

The championship is Airline’s first outright one since 1998. Airline shared titles in 2019 and 2012.

“It’s pretty special,” Airline first-year head coach Justin Scogin said.

The Vikings will take a seven-game winning streak into the playoffs. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Vikings are No. 6 in the non-select Division I power ratings and will host a first-round game.

If Airline is No. 6 in the final official power ratings released by the LHSAA Sunday, the Vikings will play the No. 27 seed. According to GeauxPreps.com, that is currently 1-5A and parish rival Haughton, a team the Vikings defeated 55-42 in Week 7.

Friday’s game went as you’d expect one to go that pitted teams going in different directions. Southwood came into the game 0-6 in district.

It started about an hour and 15 minutes earlier than usual in order to avoid the storms that rolled through the area late Friday night. There were no storms but there was plenty of wind.

Airline got off to a slightly shaky start. The Cowboys picked up a first down on a pass then got another one on a roughing the punter penalty.

But the Vikings forced another punt and by the end of the first quarter they led 21-0. It was 42-0 at the half.

“We wanted to start fast,” Scogin said. “We weren’t taking them lightly. We wanted to come out and play good defense and play fast on offense and be good in all facets of the game and I think we did a pretty good job of it.”

With subs getting plenty of action, a running clock was used in the second half.

Daxton Chavez caught two touchdown passes from Ben Taylor. Tre’ Jackson also scored two touchdowns. Kylin Jackson and Bryson Broom scored one each.

Southwood finished 0-10. The Cowboys did win their first two games but had to forfeit both.