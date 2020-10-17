High school football: Airline routs Southwood

Before Friday’s District 1-5A game against Southwood, Airline head coach Bo Meeks challenged his Vikings.

“I challenged them after the way we started the last two weeks to come out and play 48 minutes and they really did,” he said.

Airline jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 37-0 victory at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Vikings improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in district with their second straight victory.

Southwood dropped to 0-3 and 0-2.

“I thought we played a great first half, got off the field defensively,” Meeks said. “I think they ended up making one first down. Then offensively we scored on our first four possessions so just established control of the game. The kids just executed really well on both sides of the ball. I thought the effort was great. I thought we really came out and played well.”

Senior quarterback Alex Garcia completed nine of 14 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in limited action.

Garcia’s TD passes in the first half went to Jamall Asberry (14 yards), Bryson Turner (31 yards) and Xavion Butler (10 yards). Asberry also scored on a 9-yard run in the half.

“I think Alex was sharp,” Meeks said. “He threw the ball well. The receivers caught it well. We had a bunch of guys who caught passes tonight, got involved. I was really pleased with that.”

Backup quarterback Gavin Ashworth got in on the fun in the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run. Jackson Tinkis kicked a 28-yard field goal.

Plenty of Vikings got a chance to see action.

Rovelle Young led eight ballcarriers with 83 yards on 13 attempts. Asberry had 54 on eight and Kameron Allen had 49 on five.

Eight Vikings made receptions. Turner had two catches for 49 yards. Quiozel Ghoston had one for 36.

“We mixed it up pretty well,” Meeks said. “We really wanted to establish the run, establish the tempo and we did that. Rovelle and Jamall ran the ball well.”

Meeks also praised the play of the offensive line.

The Vikings defense turned in a stellar performance.

“I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage and did a better job of making plays in space,” Meeks said. “The guys tackled in space, set the edge on the perimeter really well. Just had a good night overall.”

Airline visits parish rival Haughton on Friday. The Bucs (2-1, 1-1) defeated Benton 7-0 Thursday.

“Coach (Jason) Brotherton, they do a great job,” Meeks said. “They’re well-coached. They’re talented. Their kids play extremely hard. We know it’s always going to be a battle. We’ve got to be really prepared because we know they will be. Always look forward to that challenge and seeing how we measure up. We’ve got a tough five weeks coming up district-wise so we’ve got to be prepared to play every week and hopefully continue to get better and build toward the end of the season.”