High school football: Airline seeks spot in semifinals

Since 2012, Airline has reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs four times.

In 2012, 2017 and 2019, the Vikings’ season ended there.

The 2023 team will try to take that next step Friday night. Airline (10-1), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 21 Mandeville (8-4) at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium at 7 with a spot in the non-select Division I semifinals on the line.

The Vikings are coming off a 36-35 victory over No. 13 Southside in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

Mandeville will be looking for its third upset. The Skippers defeated No. 12 Sam Houston 50-36 in the first round and No. 5 St. Amant 42-21 in the second.

Mandeville is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Mandeville didn’t make the playoffs last season after going 4-6, After Week 8 this season the Skippers were 4-4. According to Nola.com, Mandeville made a change at starting quarterback in Week 9, going with sophomore Ben Hendricks.

The Skippers have won four straight since then. They have averaged 40 points per game during that stretch.

In last week’s victory, junior Nate Sheppard rushed for 105 yards and scored three touchdowns, per the Baton Rouge Advocate. He also scored on a 71-yard screen pass.

The Mandeville defense forced four turnovers

Two of the Skippers’ losses were to teams that are in the quarterfinals, District 6-5A foe St. Paul’s (select Division I) and Walker (non-select Division I).

Mandeville lost to Walker 40-29 in Week 3 and St. Paul’s 21-18 in Week 8. The Skippers’ other two losses were to Northshore 23-16 and Ponchatoula 44-21, teams that finished 5-5.

Airline is averaging 45.4 points per game. The Vikings have scored less than 40 in only three games.

Junior quarterback Ben Taylor has completed 284-of-383 passes (74.2 percent) for 3,802 yards and 46 touchdowns with only nine interceptions.

Junior Jarvis Davis Jr. has caught 82 passes for 1.181 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Bryson Broom has 55 receptions for 897 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Sophomore Kenny Darby has caught 27 passes for 442 yards and eight touchdowns in just five games. Senior Bob Patterson has 38 catches for 516 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior Tre’Von Jackson has caught 57 passes for 685 yards and rushed for 543 yards on 76 carries. He has scored 15 touchdowns, eight receiving and seven rushing.

.