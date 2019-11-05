High school football: Airline stays at No. 10 in 5A poll, setting up top-10 battle with No. 8 Shreve Friday

The Airline Vikings remained at No. 10 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll released Tuesday, setting up a battle of top-10 teams Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Vikings (7-2) face Captain Shreve (8-1), which moved up one spot to No. 8.

The Gators clinched a share of the District 1-5A title with a 22-21 overtime victory over Byrd last week. The Vikings, who defeated Benton 29-16, can earn a share of the title with a victory Friday.

Haughton (7-2), which defeated Natchitoches Central 17-10, received eight points in the voting. The Bucs, who visit Parkway (4-5) Friday, are No. 13 overall.

Bossier (6-3), which lost to Green Oaks 39-13, received two points in the the Class 3A poll. The Bearkats, who host Beekman Charter (4-5) Friday, are No. 15 overall.