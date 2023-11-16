High school football: Airline takes aim at quarterfinal berth

The Airline Vikings will be looking for their first quarterfinal playoff berth since 2019 when they host Southside Friday night at 7 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Airline (9-1), the No. 4 seed, received a first-round be in non-select Division I. The Vikings haven’t played since defeating Southwood 48-6 in the regular-season finale Nov. 2.

Southside (8-3), the No. 13 seed, defeated No. 20 Thibodaux 42-9 in the first round last week.

Southside is no stranger to Airline Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Sharks 55-21 in the first round of the 2019 Class 5A playoffs.

Southside is a relatively new school having opened in 2017. The Sharks’ first official season in the LHSAA was 2019.

Airline is facing a Sharks team that finished fourth in District 3-5A. The Sharks’ three losses were to district foes Carencro 19-14, Acadiana 45-12 and Sam Houston 32-27.

Running back Vernel Joseph scored three touchdowns and rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half last week, according to The Advocate.

Friday’s game has the potential to be high-scoring. The Sharks are averaging 37.1 points per game and Airline is averaging 46.3.

According to GeuxPreps.com, Airline junior quarterback Ben Taylor was the state’s leading passer in the regular season.

He has completed 261-of-357 (73.1 percent) for 3,507 yards and 44 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Junior Jarvis Davis Jr. was the fourth-ranked receiver with 73 catches for 1,082 yards and eight touchdowns. Bryson Broom was No. 10 with 52 catches for 851 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Senior Tre’Von Jackson is equally effective running and catching the ball.

He has caught 54 passes for 659 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also rushed for 496 yards on 70 carries and scored seven touchdowns.

The defense has allowed 28.9 points per game, but the Vikings have done what they needed to do to get the high-powered offense on the field.