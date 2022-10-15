High school football: Airline takes sole possession of 1-5A lead

After Haughton scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to get within six, it looked like Thursday night’s game between the Bucs and Airline Vikings might be heading toward a thrilling finish.

But the Vikings had other ideas. Airline answer with a touchdown, got a stop and scored again. With just over four minutes left, the Vikings led 55-35.

Airline went on to win the District 1-5A matchup between parish rivals 55-42 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

The Vikings improved to 4-3 overall with their fourth straight victory. Thanks to Byrd’s 39-14 victory over Parkway Friday night, Airline is in sole possession of the district lead. Parkway (6-1, 3-1) and Benton (4-3, 3-1) are tied for second.

Thursday’s victory was also the Vikings’ fourth straight over a team they lost to last season. Airline is averaging 54.5 points per game in district play.

Haughton dropped to 4-3 and 2-2.

The Vikings and Bucs combined for more than 1,000 yards total offense (per Haughton stats).

“We got stops when we needed them,” Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin said. “We weren’t just overwhelming like we were against Shreve on defense. When we had to get stops we got ‘em. The guys stepped up and made plays when we had to make plays.”

Airline scored on every possession except one in the second quarter.

For three quarters, the game was definitely a shootout,

Airline led 27-21 at the half. Tre’ Jackson scored all four touchdowns, including a 1-yard run with just 13 seconds left.

He scored the Vikings’ first TD on a 1-yard run, the second on a 28-yard pass from Ben Taylor and the third on an 8-yard run. He finished the night with six TDs.

His final TD of the first half came after Colin Rains hit Rashard Douglas for a 75-yard touchdown with 1:13 left. Carter Ebarb’s third PAT gave the Bucs a 21-20 lead.

Rains scored his team’s first TD on a 3-yard run. Tyler Rhodes scored the second on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter.

On its first possession of the second half, Airline extended the lead to 13 on a 30-yard pass from Taylor to Bryson Broom. Haughton answered with a 12-yard pass from Rains to Aaron Vogan, cutting the lead to 34-28.

Jackson then scored his fifth touchdown of the game on a short run. The Bucs again cut the lead to six on an 8-yard run by Rhodes on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Then Airline pulled away, scoring touchdowns on a 2-yard run by Jackson and a 5-yard pass from Taylor to Cam Jefferson.

“Offensively, we relied heavily on (tight end) Bob (Patterson) and Cam in the passing game, and Cam, Trey and Kylin Jackson in the running game. They pretty much took Daxton (Chavez) away all night. They put two on him. We got one good matchup and he took advantage of it.”

Chavez, who came into the game with 14 touchdown receptions, caught one pass for 37 yards, but Scogin said he affected the game in other ways.

“He had a great game just kind of doing his part, taking two guys away, and the rest of the guys really stepped up and did what they had to do,” he said.

Jefferson had his best game of the season, catching 10 passes for 107 yards. He also rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries.

Tre’ Jackson had eight receptions for 93 yards. He also rushed for 86 yards on 17 carries.

Taylor completed 24 of 31 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 26 on the season.

Ben Jump was 7-of-8 on extra-point kicks.

Several Bucs also put up impressive numbers.

Rains completed 13 of 18 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries.

Rhodes gained 119 yards on 22 attempts.

Jalen Lewis had his best game of the season statistically, catching six passes for 158 yards. He scored the game’s final TD on a 35-yard catch.

Douglas had three receptions for 101 yards.

Ebarb was perfect on six PAT tries.

Airline faces Byrd (5-2, 2-2) in another big 1-5A test Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Haughton hosts Benton Friday. The Tigers defeated Southwood 56-12 Friday night.