High school football: Airline throttles Natchitoches Central

The Airline Vikings rolled to a big first-half lead and cruised to a 46-0 District 1-5A victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Airline improved to 2-3 overall with its second straight victory. The Vikings are tied for first with Parkway in 1-5A at 2-0. Natchitoches Central dropped to 2-3 and 1-1.

Airline led 39-0 at the half and Head Coach Justin Scogin started subbing about midway through the third quarter after the Vikings scored on their first drive of the second half.

“It was fun,” Scogin said. “We went out and did obviously what we do on offense but I thought defensively we really did some great things.”

Ben Taylor completed 11 of 19 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Daxton Chavez had another big game. All three of his catches went for touchdowns. They totaled 111 yards.

Tight end Bob Patterson caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Tre Jackson and Cam Jefferson scored rushing touchdowns.

Jeremiah Boudreaux returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Scogin was especially pleased with the way the Vikings’ second- and third-team players preserved the shutout.

“That’s kind of a testament to our JV and the coaches for not only preparing the Friday night guys but having a bunch of guys ready, for the twos and threes to roll in and play as well as they did and be as effective as they were,” he said.

Airline plays Captain Shreve Thursday night at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Gators (3-2, 0-2) lost to Parkway 25-13 Friday night.