High school football: Airline too much for Haughton

After giving up an early touchdown, the Airline Vikings scored 42 straight points in the first half en route to a 56-21 District 1-5A victory over the Haughton Buccaneers Thursday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Airline improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district. The defending champion Vikings are tied with Parkway for second, one game behind Captain Shreve (5-1, 3-0), which visits Natchitoches Central Friday night.

While the Gators are in the driver’s seat, Airline Head Coach Justin Scogin believes anything is possible with three weeks left in the regular season.

“This is my seventh year in this district as either an assistant or a head coach,” he said. “And something funny usually always kind of happens. Somebody loses a game they’re not supposed to. Somebody pulls off an upset.

“We’re going to try to control what we can control from here on out and hope that somebody slips up, Captain Shreve drops a game here or there, just hold out hope for that. If not the main thing is kind of the playoff seeding and where we end up. Hopefully we win out and have a good draw.”

According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline is No. 6 in the non-select Division I power rankings. That could change after Friday night’s results.

If it stands, the Vikings will need to move up two spots to receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Haughton dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in district.

The Bucs got off to a very good start. After a good kickoff return, Christian Turner completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Zu’Mondous Davis.

But Airline quickly answered after getting a good kickoff return of its own and the Vikings were unstoppable from there.

“We started out a little slow but once we got going we looked great on both sides,” Scogin said.

Airline junior quarterback Ben Taylor was almost perfect. He completed 23-of-26 passes for 364 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.

For the season, Taylor has completed 172-of-236 passes (72.9 percent) for 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Jarvis Davis Jr. had another big game, catching nine passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Bob Patterson had five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Patterson, a tight end, also rushed four times for 79 yards and two TDs. Airline played without its two leading rushers

Bryson Broom had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.

On several long completions for big yardage, Haughton had good coverage but Taylor put the ball on the money.

Sophomore Braylon Jackson set up a touchdown when he scooped up a partially blocked punt and returned it to the Haughton 3.

DJ Allen had a rushing touchdown.

Preston Doerner was perfect with eight extra-point kicks

After Airline rolled to a 42-7 lead, Haughton broke the streak on a 39-yard pass from Turner to a leaping Jalen Lewis in the end zone.

The Bucs had a couple of other scoring opportunities, driving to the Airline 37 and 20, but couldn’t convert fourth downs.

Turner, who spent a lot of the first half trying to evade the Airline rush, completed 7-of-15 passes for 94 yards. He also rushed for 67 yards on 10 carries.

Chris Mayes led the Bucs on the ground with 96 yards on 10 carries.

Freshman quarterback Taylor Weathersby had a touchdown run in the second half.

Haughton visits Benton Friday. The Tigers (3-4, 2-2) defeated Southwood 49-8 Thursday night.

Airline hosts Byrd. The Yellow Jackets (2-5, 2-2) lost to Parkway 21-3 Thursday night.