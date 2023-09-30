High school football: Airline tops Natchitoches Central, improves to 5-0

Ben Taylor passed for more than 300 yards for the fourth time this season as Airline reached the halfway point of the regular season undefeated with a 41-21 victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night in Natchitoches.

Taylor completed 21-of-36 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. For the season, he is 118-of-167 for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Airline improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2015. The defending champion Vikings are 2-0 in District 1-5A.

Natchitoches Central dropped to 2-3 and 1-1.

Airline led 27-7 at the half. They extended the lead to 41-7 in the second.

Airline running back Tre’Von Jackson had five receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 47 yards and a touchdown.

DJ Allen had his best game of the season with three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. They were his first TD catches of the season.

Jarvis Davis Jr. caught six passes for 78 yards. He also scored on a 37-yard run.

Bob Patterson had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Bryson Broom had three for 34.

Preston Doerner was 5-of-6 on extra-point kicks.

Airline hosts Captain Shreve in a big district game Friday. The Gators (4-1, 2-0) defeated Parkway 28-15 Friday night.