High school football: Airline’s Davis, Parkway’s Burrell make LSWA Class 5A All-State first team

Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Staff Reports

Airline junior receiver Jarvis Davis Jr. and Parkway senior placekicker Aeron Burrell have been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State first team.

The team is selected by a panel of sportswriters throughout the state.

Davis caught 94 passes for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns for the 10-2 Vikings.

Burrell, an LSU signee, was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 overall placekicker by 247sports. He was ranked No. 2 by On3.

Burrell broke his own parish record of 53 yards as a junior with a 55-yard field goal last season. He made 9-of-18 field goal attempts and 35-of-36 extra-point attempts.

His kickoffs almost always went into or out of the end zone.

Three Airline players were named honorable mention — junior quarterback Ben Taylor, senior tight end Bob Patterson and senior linebacker Sincere Walker.

Despite rushing for 1,490 yards and 22 touchdowns and catching 39 passes for 565 yards and five TDs, Benton senior running back Greg Manning wasn’t among the players named honorable mention.

However, he did make the Louisiana Football Coaches Association’s 5A second team.

Taylor passed for 4,189 yards and 49 yards. But the first-team quarterback went to Catholic of Baton Rouge senior Daniel Beale, who led his team to the select Division I state championship.

Named the Outstanding Offensive Player, Beale passed for 2,974 yards and 39 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He passed for 360 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-41 victory over Acadiana in the state championship game.

Beale was named first-team quarterback on the Louisiana Football Coaches Association’s 5A team. Taylor was named to the second team.

Ruston senior linebacker Jadon Mayfield, a Louisiana Tech signee, was named the Outstanding Defensive Player. He helped Ruston win the non-select Division I title, the Bearcats’ first state championship in 30 years.

Mayfield had 116 tackles, 16 for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery.

Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta was named Coach of the Year. Mistretta coached a Dutchtown team that won 11 games, reached the state semifinal and clinched share of the district title with an 8-1 regular-season mark.

District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve had three first-team selections — junior offensive lineman Devin Harper, senior defensive back EJ McDonald and senior punter John Chance.

OFFENSE

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

WR Jarvis Davis Airline 5-10 160 Jr.

WR Trey’Dez Green Zachary 6-7 230 Sr.

WR TaRon Francis Edna Karr 6-2 205 Jr.

OL Devin Harper Captain Shreve 6-6 295 Jr.

OL Joseph Cryer Natchitoches Central 6-4 290 Sr.

OL Nate Green West Monroe 6-5 310 Sr.

OL Kavion Broussard Zachary 6-6 280 Sr.

OL Bryce Godfrey John Curtis 6-3 280 Sr.

QB Daniel Beale Catholic-BR 6-1 195 Sr.

RB Jordan Hayes Ruston 5-9 160 Jr.

RB Cashmire Batiste Carencro 5-9 175 Sr.

RB Nate Sheppard Mandeville 5-11 180 Jr.

K Aeron Burrell Parkway 6-2 180 Sr.

ATH Koby Young Holy Cross 6-1 182 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.

DL Talan Bingham Terrebonne 6-2 235 Sr.

DL Geordan Guidrey Ruston 6-3 260 Sr.

DL Dominick McKinley Acadiana 6-7 280 Sr.

DL Corey Adams Edna Kar 6-4 265 Jr.

LB Jadon Mayfield Ruston 6-0 228 Sr.

LB Shamarius Harris Acadiana 5-11 215 Sr.

LB Kolaj Cobbins Destrehan 6-3 215 Sr.

LB Tah’j Butler Edna Karr 6-2 225 Sr.

DB Aidan Anding Ruston 6-0 165 Jr.

DB Carter Hanberry Dutchtown 6-0 200 Sr.

DB E.J. McDonald Captain Shreve 6-2 180 Sr.

DB Anthony Robinson Destrehan 6-1 190 Sr.

P John Chance Captain Shreve 6-1 200 Sr.

RS Jaden Bardales Walker 5-8 150 Sr.

ATH Amyrion Mingo Alexandria 5-11 170 Sr.

OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: DANIEL BEALE, CATHOLIC-BR

OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: JADON MAYFIELD, RUSTON

COACH OF THE YEAR: GUY MISTRETTA, DUTCHTOWN

Honorable mention

Russell Babineaux, Acadiana; Jackson Hammond, Acadiana; Ezekiel Hypolite, Acadiana; Bob Patterson, Airline; Ben Taylor, Airline; Sincere Walker, Airline; Jason Blackwell, Alexandria; Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright, Alexandria; J.T. Lindsey, Alexandria; Jadon Weber, Brother Martin; John Chance, Captain Shreve; Jamarion Otis, Captain Shreve; L.J. Prudhomme, Captain Shreve; Ervin Smith, Catholic-BR; Brooks Wright, Catholic-BR; Chantz Babineaux, Carencro; Kameron Cyprien, Carencro; Kevin Jefferson, Chalmette; Jaden Williams, Chalmette; Dashawn McBryde, Denham Springs; Arrington Adams, Destrehan; Jackson Fields, Destrehan; Jayce Mitchell, Destrehan; Lakedrin Harvey, Dutchtown; Diego Spears, Dutchtown; Richard Anderson, Edna Karr; Edward Brown, Edna Karr; Rahji Dennis, Edna Karr; Sebastian Miller, Fontainebleau; Cole Canatella, Holy Cross; Nick DiGerolamo, Holy Cross; Krosse Johnson, Holy Cross; Dagan Bruno, John Curtis; Zachary Drake, John Curtis; Michael Turner, John Curtis; Edis Chavez, John Ehret; Khayree Lee, John Ehret; Wardell Mack, John Ehret; Camryn Davis, Natchitoches Central; Kyle Williams, Northshore; Kristian Doyle, Ouachita; Bishop Davis, Ponchatoula; Jaidyn Martin, Rummel; Semaj Jones, Ruston; Sam Nations, Ruston; Zhy Scott, Ruston; Jahkeem Stewart, St. Augustine; Cayden Arnold, St. Paul’s; Cale Daigle, St. Paul’s; Drew Talley, St. Paul’s; J.D. Lafleur, Sulphur; Kylan Billiot, Terrebonne; Jayce Johnson, Terrebonne; Jalil Mathews, Terrebonne; Jamari Evans, Walker; Chris Dade, West Monroe; Hayden Federico, West Monroe; Collin Watkins, West Monroe; Tyson George, Zachary; Stetson Bell, Zachary; Kam Peterson, Zachary; Kameron Thomas, Zachary