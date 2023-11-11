High school football: Belle Chasse pulls away from Parkway in fourth quarter

The Parkway Panthers and Belle Chasse Cardinals were basically even for the first three quarters Friday night.

But No. 14 Belle Chasse scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 43-16 victory in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs at Belle Chasse Stadium.

Parkway, the No. 19 seed, finished the season 7-4. Belle Chasse (7-3) will visit No. 3 seed Destrehan in the second round.

Parkway got off to a great start. LSU commit Aeron Burrell kicked a 47-yard field goal, Antonio Gladney scored from 2 yards out and the Panthers led 10-0.

It stayed that way until Cardinals quarterback Jaedon Voisin sprinted 67 yards for a touchdown with 2:52 left in the half.

Voisin, a Southeastern Louisiana commit, finished with four rushing touchdowns.

Parkway led 10-7 at the half but it didn’t take long for Belle Chasse to take the lead for good.

Voisin ran 72 yards to the Parkway 2, setting up the Cardinals’ second touchdown.

After the Panthers fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, Belle Chasse scored again for a 21-10 lead.

But Parkway wasn’t done.

Kaleb Williams completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Phat Mayweather. A two-point conversion attempt failed and the Panthers trailed 21-16.

But Belle Chasse scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, the first on a 23-yard run by Voisin and the second on a 5-yard run by Jacob Black.

Black scored the Cardinals’ final TD on a 50-yard run.

The season may be over for the Panthers but the future looks bright. Williams and Gladney were just two of several sophomores who contributed this season.