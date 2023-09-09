High school football: Benton falls to Texas High

The Benton Tigers ran into a buzzsaw Friday night, falling to the Texas High Tigers 48-14 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Benton dropped to 1-1. Texas High improved to 3-0.

It was a long night for Benton in more ways than one. According to The Texarkana Gazette, the game was suspended in the first and third quarters because of lightning.

Benton got off to a good start. The Tigers scored on their first drive on a 24-yard pass from Jeffrey King to Cody Wilhite. Will Petro kicked the extra point.

But Texas High scored on a 73-yard pass on its first offensive play to tie it.

“After that it was kind of downhill,” Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore said. “Just couldn’t get anything going really.

Texas High got several more big plays in the first half, including a 69-yard punt return for a TD, and rolled to a 48-7 lead.

“They were just more physical and aggressive,” Moore said. “We were never just really able to match it. It was tough.”

King completed a 43-yard touchdown to Wade Chandler in the fourth quarter. Petro added the extra point, making him 5-of-5 on the season.

Texas teams started their season a week earlier than Louisiana teams, and Moore thought that benefited Texas High. Benton has a relatively inexperienced squad with new starters still getting used to the pace of the game.

“They were one game ahead of us which certainly helps with their young guys,” he said. “They had two full games under their belt compared to our one so that makes a difference but there’s no reason we can’t come out and play harder.”

Benton hosts Isidore Newman Thursday night. The Greenies (2-0) defeated Riverside Academy 33-7 Friday night.