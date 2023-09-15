High school football: Benton finished strong in loss to Newman

For the final two-and-a-half quarters Thursday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, the game between the Benton Tigers and Isidore Newman Greenies was just about even.

In fact, you could argue Benton had the upper hand.

But the Tigers were unable to come all the way back from a 23-0 deficit and fell to the Greenies 37-27.

Benton dropped to 1-2. Newman, ranked No. 4 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A poll, improved to 3-0.

After the early deficit, Benton’s offense came alive behind the running of Greg Manning and the passing and running of Jeffrey King.

Newman’s offense, led by quarterback Eli Friend who ran for three touchdowns and passed for two, was dominant. But the Benton defense came up with a couple of big stops in the fourth quarter that kept things interesting.

Newman missed two field goals up 37-21.

After the first one, the Greenies forced a three-and-out. After the second one, the Tigers moved down the field. But a penalty wiped out a 27-yard touchdown run and a pass on fourth-and-12 was incomplete.

Benton kept battling and forced a punt. The Tigers scored a touchdown with less than a minute left but the two-point conversion failed.

Newman recovered the onside kick, Friend dropped to a knee and the clock ran out.

The Greenies scored on three of their first four possessions, including a 90-yard drive to start the game.

They also blocked a punt for a safety after the Tigers were pushed back to the 1 on a possession that started at the 19.

Meanwhile, Benton’s first three possessions ended with two punts and an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8.

The Tigers roared to life when they came out in a tight formation with running back Manning taking the snap in the shotgun.

He went 58 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Will Petro, who hasn’t missed a PAT this season, kicked the extra point and Benton trailed 23-7.

The Tigers forced a punt and drove to the Newman 25 with Manning taking most of the snaps. But the drive stalled and a pass on fourth-and-12 was incomplete,

The half ended with the Greenies on top 23-7.

The quickly made it 30-7, going 65 yards in five plays on the opening possession of the second half. Friend picked up a low snap and darted around the left end 12 yards for the TD.

Led by King and Manning, the Tigers drove 80 yards for a touchdown. Manning scored on a spectacular 41-yard run where he somehow evaded a couple of Greenies around the 20.

But Newman answered with a 68-yard March to go up 37-14.

Benton then went 80 yards to get back within 16 with Manning scoring on a 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Benton opens District 1-5A play Thursday at Airline. The Vikings (2-0) host Northwood Friday.