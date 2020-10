Benton High football games will be broadcast on KSYR 92.1 FM and “The Light 92.1 FM” Facebook page this season.

Travis Shurling will handle play-by-play with Judd Daniels serving as analyst.

Benton opens the season against Huntington on Friday night at 7 at Tiger Stadium. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

The pregame show gets underway at 6:45.