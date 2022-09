High school football: Benton games to be broadcast on KSYR 92.1 FM

Benton games this season will again be broadcast on radio station KSYR 92.1 FM.

Fans can also access the broadcast on The Light 92.1 FM Facebook page.

The pregame shows will air at 6:45 p.m.

Travis Shurling will handle play-by-play with analyst Todd Hable. Judd Daniels will be reporting from the sideline.

Benton opens the season Thursday night at home against Northwood.