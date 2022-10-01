High school football: Benton hammers 1-5A favorite Byrd

After last week’s loss to Airline, Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore and his staff challenged the Tigers.

“I told them all week. I told them before the game,” Moore said. “I believed at the beginning of the year and I believe now that they can beat anybody in the state when they play up to their capabilities. But they had to do that. They couldn’t rely on me to want it for them or coach to want it for them. They had to do it.”

Friday night, the Tigers answered the challenge in a big way. Benton stunned preseason District 1-5A favorite Byrd 63-28 at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

It was the Tigers’ first victory over the Yellow Jackets in three tries. Byrd came into the game undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the LSWA Class 5A poll. The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 1-1) are No. 1 in the Division I select power rankings. They had won nine straight regular-season games.

Benton (2-3, 1-1) was coming off a disheartening 75-59 loss to Airline. That followed a 54-52 loss to Newman in New Orleans.

Moore said Byrd isn’t exactly the kind of team you want to play against if you’re trying to rebound from a couple of tough losses. But it didn’t matter to the Tigers.

“Our kids deserved that,” Moore said of the victory. “Just to see them come out with that sort of intensity for 48 minutes tonight, it was impressive. It was satisfying for me. And the looks on their faces … honestly it was like this look on a lot of their faces after the game when they came and found me, it was like, Coach, we did it.

“I could see it in their eyes. Like, you knew we had it in us, here it is, let’s go play. That’s one of those things that it’s really exciting to see when you see kids achieve and succeed the way you know they’re capable of and know you had any sort of hand in it. And our coaching staff was kind of squeezing them this week and saying, what are you made of? And then they show you.”

While the victory may have been stunning, the Tigers’ offensive output wasn’t. Benton has now scored 50 more points in three straight games and hasn’t scored less than five touchdowns in any.

Benton senior quarterback Gray Walters had a night to remember. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 516 yards and eight touchdowns, including an incredible seven in the first half.

Senior receiver Pearce Russell continued to make plays, catching 12 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

Receivers Andy Lim and Jeffrey King also stepped up. Lim caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. King had two catches for 83 yards and a touchdown

“We talked before the game in an offensive meeting about, look at some point people are going to try to take Pearce away which they didn’t do,” Moore said. “He still had a phenomenal game. But we had to have some of the other guys step up. We know what you’re capable of. We know what we have. We have four incredible receivers. We have a great running back in the backfield and we know we can do a lot of different stuff. You saw that tonight.”

Greg Manning rushed for 123 yards on 24 carries. He also caught a touchdown pass.

The Tigers defense was just as impressive, holding the Yellow Jackets’ veer option to just two offensive touchdowns. Byrd’s other TDs came on a fumble return and kickoff return.

“I don’t know how many times that’s been done to a Byrd team,” Moore said. “They’re just always so good at what they do. They’re still very, very good now but we just played real well tonight. Our guys did what we asked them to do. They answered the challenge. I really couldn’t ask for more from them tonight.”

The first quarter resembled last week’s one against Airline except this time Benton jumped out to the lead.

The Tigers raced to a 21-7 lead. But Byrd cut the lead to seven with the fumble return.

Benton quickly answered with a touchdown. But the Yellow Jackets returned the kickoff for a touchdown and the score was 28-21 at the end of the quarter.

The Tigers didn’t let Byrd’s big plays on defense and special teams get to them. They outscored the Jackets 21-7 in the second quarter for a 49-28 lead.

In the final three quarters, Benton dominated Byrd 35-7, including an interception return for a touchdown by Sawyer Simmons.

There was a scary moment early in the third quarter. Byrd senior quarterback Lake Lambert was knocked uunconscious and taken off the field on a stretcher. According to Jerry Byrd, a Byrd assistant principal and writer for the ShreveportBossier Journal, Lambert regained consciousness and then was taken to a Bossier City hospital for evaluation.

Benton visits Natchitoches Central Friday. The Chiefs (2-3, 1-1) lost to Airline 46-0 Friday night.