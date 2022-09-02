High school football: Benton hammers Northwood in impressive season opener

What a way for Reynolds Moore to begin his 10th season as head coach of the Benton Tigers.

Moore’s Tigers opened the 2022 season Thursday night with a 34-12 victory over the Northwood Falcons at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

The victory wasn’t a surprise, but the margin was unexpected. Northwood is the defending District 1-4A champion and the Falcons are favored to win the title again. And last season, Benton won a nailbiter 12-7.

“We’re excited,” said Moore, who is within one victory of his 70th win at Benton. “They’re a good football team. Probably at the end of the season everybody is going to look back on this and say, how did they get beat that bad?”

The victory was a total team effort. Senior quarterback Gray Walters ran well and completed passes at critical times. Running backs Greg Manning, Landon Duggan and Ethan Johnson all were significant contributors.

The relatively inexperienced offensive line opened some big holes, especially on key fourth-down conversions.

The defense, which struggled a bit in the jamboree, pitched a shutout until late in the game and scored a touchdown.

Benton led 34-0 before Northwood scored in the fourth quarter. The Falcons scored their second TD in the final minute.

The Tigers broke the game open with three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the first half and led 27-0 at the break.

Halftime lasted almost an hour longer than usual because of a lightning delay.

The Tigers defense set the tone early, forcing three straight incompletions by Mason Welch, the first-team All-District 1-4A quarterback last season.

“That was huge to get a plus-one possession,” Moore said.

After a short punt, Benton started its first possession at the Northwood 30.

Manning did the bulk of the work as the Tigers drove for the score. He carried six times, scoring on third-and-goal from the 1.

Manning also caught a screen pass for a first down on third-and-13. Peyton May kicked the first of his three PATs.

“We went down and we ran tempo and we ran it fast,” Moore said.

The score remained 7-0 until midway through the second quarter when the Tigers drove 67 yards for their second TD.

Benton converted a third down on a Walters completion. The Tigers also converted two fourth downs.

Duggan ran 8 yards through a big hole opened by the line on fourth-and-3 from 33. On fourth-and-2 from the 18, he went 17 yards to the 1 and scored on the next play.

It wasn’t long before the Tigers scored again. Josh Sanchez picked off a pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers got the ball back quickly with another interception, returning it to the Northwood 35. Walters completed four passes. Johnson scored on a 5-yard run.

Northwood’s deepest penetration in the first half was the Benton 33. That threat ended when Welch fumbled rolling to his right on third-and-9. The Tigers recovered at the 45.

“Everything was sort of clicking,” Moore said of the first half. “I didn’t think we tackled extremely well. We missed some guys at the point of attack and I didn’t like that. But ultimately I thought our defense got better as the game went on which is what you want to see.”

Northwood didn’t get a first down in the second half until the first play of the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Benton was content to keep the ball mainly on the ground and work the clock.

The Tigers’ final TD came after Zach Halbert blocked a punt. Manning did the honors, scoring from 2 yards out.

Benton returns to action next Friday against Texas High at home.

NOTE: This report will be updated with stats when they are received.