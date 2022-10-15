High school football: Benton hammers Southwood

After a bit of a slow start, the Benton Tigers rolled to a 56-12 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys Friday night at Independence Stadium.

Benton improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district. The Tigers are tied for second with Parkway (6-1, 3-1), one game behind Airline (4-3, 4-0), with three to play.

Southwood dropped to 0-7 and 0-4. The overall record includes two forfeits of victories in the season’s first two weeks.

Benton led 7-6 after a quarter then scored 28 points in the second for a 35-6 halftime lead.

Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore thought his team lacked a little focus in practice during the week. That wasn’t completely unexpected considering it was fall break and the Tigers were facing a team that was a heavy underdog.

“No matter how much you tell them you’ve got to respect everybody they’re still teenage boys,” he said “It’s hard to get them focused sometimes and we had fall break. There’s a lot going on.”

Gray Walters tossed five touchdown passes. Four of those went to Pearce Russell.

Walters has passed for 18 touchdowns in the last three games and 22 on the season. Russell, the parish’s leading receiver, has 14 TD receptions.

Greg Manning rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Jeffrey King scored on a long run.

“I think the offense came out and did what they needed to do, executed fairly well,” Moore said.

Benton has now scored 52 or more points in five straight games. During that stretch the Tigers are averaging 58.4 points.

Despite the final score, Moore praised the Cowboys’ defensive effort.

“Even though we scored eight touchdowns they made it as tough potentially as anybody has in our district honestly,” he said. “They did a good job tackling and giving us fits and different looks so kudos to them for that. It was really a hard-earned 56.”

Southwood also was able to move the ball effectively at times. The Tigers made stops deep in their territory.

“Defensively we’ve got to do a better job of not missing so many tackles,” Moore said. “We gave up a lot of yards in the first half. We did a lot better in the second half stopping them.”

Benton visits Haughton Friday. The Bucs (4-3, 2-2) lost to Airline 55-42 Thursday night.

Note: This report will be updated with individual statistics when they are received.