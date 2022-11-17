High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night.

Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.

Benton is looking for its first quarterfinal appearance since moving up to Class 5A in 2019. The Tigers last made the quarterfinals in 2016 when they were in Class 4A.

Benton defeated No. 25 seed Ponchatoula 41-7 at home last Friday. Denham Springs defeated No. 24 Covington 39-6.

Denham Springs shared the District 5-5A championship with Dutchtown and East Ascension. The Yellow Jackets defeated Dutchtown 21-17 in Week 7 and lost to East Ascension 17-7 in Week 8. Dutchtown defeated Parkway 42-8 in the first round.

The Yellow Jackets are averaging 27 points per game and allowing 13.5.

Last week, Denham Springs had two players rush for more than 100 yards, Cam Kelly (127) and Ray McKneely (117). Tight end Andrew Goodwin caught four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Benton senior quarterback Gray Walters has completed 167 of 266 passes for 2,610 yards and 31 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Senior Pearce Russell has 85 catches for 1,447 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior Andy Lim and junior Jeffrey King have also been effective receivers.

Junior Greg Manning has been effective running and catching the ball. He has rushed for 1,341 yards on 264 carries and scored 25 touchdowns. He has also caught 27 passes for 374 yards and seven TDs.

Senior defensive back Sawyer Simmons and linebacker Cole Weir lead the defense in tackles with 70 and 69, respectively.

Senior linebacker Zach Halbert leads the team in tackles for loss with 18. Weir has 13.5.

Senior linebacker Josh Sanchez has 60 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Senior lineman Garren Stanley has 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Senior defensive back Ethan Johnson has three interceptions, including one last week.

Haughton is looking for its first quarterfinal appearance since the Bucs made the Class 5A semifinals in 2019.

Haughton upset No. 6 seed Airline 36-26 in the first round. East St. John edged No. 22 Walker 29-28.

East St. John started the season 8-0 then lost to No. 3 seed and undefeated Destrehan 48-7 and Holy Cross 17-9.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead against Walker then had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to win.

Yashua Mitchell threw three TD passes to Dkhai Joseph.

The Wildcats like to throw the ball. Mitchell has completed 142 of 282 passes for 2,667 yards and 29 TDs and 11 interceptions. Joseph has caught 54 passes for 1,141 yards and 18 touchdowns,

East St. John also has a running back, George Martin III, with 880 yards and 10 TDs.

East St. John is averaging 32.6 points per game and allowing 21.9.

Haughton senior quarterback Colin Rains rushed for 222 yards and passed for 79 last week.

For the season, he has completed 111 of 183 passes for 1,718 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed for 682 yards on 107 carries and nine TDs.

Senior running back Tyler Rhodes has rushed for 1,245 yards on 190 carries and 16 touchdowns.

Junior receiver Jalen Lewis has caught 28 passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Rashard Douglas has 21 receptions for 455 yards and six touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Connor Blank leads a defense that has steadily improved. The Bucs held Airline to 26 points under their district scoring average last week.

DJ Riser and Natravious Ball had interceptions.