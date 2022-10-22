High school football: Benton outlasts Haughton, 78-71

The Benton Tigers outlasted the Haughton Buccaneers 78-71 in a game for the ages Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

When the dust settled, the Tigers’ hopes for a District 1-5A championship were still alive. That’s what mattered most to Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore.

“That’s what we wanted to do and we’re in that position now,” he said.

Benton improved to 5-3 overall with its fourth straight victory and 4-1 in District 1-5A, tied with Parkway (7-1, 4-1), one game behind Airline (5-3, 5-0).

Benton hosts Captain Shreve (4-4, 1-4) Friday before closing the regular season against Parkway Nov. 4 on the road.

Haughton dropped to 4-4 and 2-3. Two of the Bucs’ district losses came down to the wire. In the other, a 55-42 loss to Airline in Week 7, Haughton was within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs host Natchitoches Central (3-5, 2-3) Friday and close the regular season Nov. 4 at Captain Shreve.

But it will probably take a few days for the Bucs and Tigers to process Friday’s wild shootout.

It included:

— 21 touchdowns

— More than 1,000 yards of offense, including 623 by Benton

— Three kickoff returns for touchdowns by Haughton

— Two running backs who had 270-plus yards rushing

— One player, Benton’s Greg Manning, who scored eight touchdowns

It was Benton’s third game this season where both teams scored 52 or more points. And it was the first the Tigers came out on top.

“I feel like a lot of times I’ve had to look at our guys and say y’all played hard, they played hard, they just made one more play at the end,” Moore said. “Finally tonight I got to look at them and say both teams played their tails off for 48 minutes. You guys just made one more play at the end. That’s good for our guys to finally be able to be on that side of it.”

Benton took a 71-64 lead on Manning’s 28-yard run and Peyton May’s ninth PAT.

Haughton’s Jalen Lewis returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, his second of the game. A two-point conversion pass from Colin Rains to Jamarion Montgomery tied it at 71.

It didn’t take Benton long to regain the lead. Manning scored his eighth touchdown on a 30-yard run.

“The crazy thing is they scored with 51 seconds left and we had two timeouts and I really thought we were going to score,” Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton said. “I really thought we would score and we were going to go for two and the win.”

But Benton sealed the victory with an interception.

Brotherton said there wasn’t a lot he could say to his players after the game.

“I didn’t tell them much,” he said. “I think I told them, ‘I don’t really know what to tell you. But I can tell you this. I’ve been doing this 25 years and have never been a part of any kind of game like that.’

“That’ll be a game they’ll remember forever. It would be way better if you could remember it winning it, but it’s still going to be a game they’ll be talking about forever. Heck, us coaches will probably be talking about it forever.”

Benton rallied from a 28-14 deficit in the first half for a 35-28 lead. Haughton owned the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 28-7 for a 56-42 lead.

But the fourth belonged to Benton. The Tigers outscored the Bucs 36-15. A lot of teams would be happy to score 36 in an entire game.

Benton is averaging a whopping 63.2 points per game in district play.

Manning’s touchdown runs covered 4, 4, 32, 20, 11, 28 and 30 yards. He also caught a 7-yard TD pass from Gray Walters. Manning has scored 23 touchdowns on the season,

He finished with 278 yards on 32 carries (per stats kept by Haughton).

Walters rushed for 107 yards on 15 carries. He also completed 23 of 33 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Walters’ other TD pass was a 4-yard completion to Andy Lim.

Pearce Russell had 10 catches for 113 yards.

The game wasn’t all offense. Ethan Johnson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to get the Tigers within 63-62. Landon Duggan, who scored earlier on a 2-yard run,put Benton on top 64-63 with a two-point conversion run.

Haughton had three interceptions in the game.

Lewis’ kickoff returns for touchdowns covered 78 and 75 yards. Rashard Douglas returned one 57 yards for a TD.

Haughton’s Tyler Rhodes rushed for 279 yards on 27 carries and scored four touchdowns on runs of 57, 1, 6 and 26 yards.

Colin Rains rushed for 74 yards on nine carries and completed 11 of 18 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

John Ecot caught TD passes of 8 and 7 yards. Montgomery had a 10-yard TD reception.

Brotherton knew going in that it was likely to be a high-scoring game.

“We had some guys out on defense and just the way (the Tigers) are playing and how good they are I made the comment that we may have to score 60 to win,” he said. “But I was half-kidding. Then you get 71 and you still don’t win. I don’t know. It’s tough.”