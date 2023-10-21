High school football: Benton overcomes Haughton

For the second year in a row, the Benton Tigers and Haughton Bucs combined for more than 100 points.

But Benton’s 62-41 vicoFriday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium wasn’t quite as dramatic as last year when the Tigers won 78-71.

Benton led 34-20 at the half. The Tigers took a 41-20 lead in the third quarter and led by four touchdowns in the fourth before the Bucs scored a late touchdown.

Benton improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in District 1-5A. The Tigers also kept their playoff hopes alive. According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 27 in the non-select Division I power rankings. The top 28 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

Haughton dropped to 3-5 and 1-4.

Benton senior running back Greg Manning scored five touchdowns on runs of 2, 5, 12 and 11 yards and a 22-yard pass from Jeff King.

He also rushed for more than 100 yards. But Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore was glad to see other players step up.

“Everybody knows that Tudda (Manning) makes us go,” he said. “I think they (Haughton) just said, look, somebody else is going to have to beat us. Somebody else did tonight. They stepped up.”

Trey Smith caught touchdown passes of 38 and 47 yards from King. Jackson Jones had a 33-yard TD reception. Cody Wilhite scored the Tigers’ final TD on a 12-yard pass from King.

“These guys that are young have really developed as weapons so it’s good to see those guys get some big opportunities,” Moore said.

Moore also praised King, who finished with five touchdown passes.

“Jeff played real well all night, one of his better games,” he said.

Placekicker Will Petro continued his outstanding season, making eight extra points.

Moore said his defense came up big just before halftime.

“They get a kick return and our kicker makes a great play, hustles and gets the tackle,” he said. “And with a minute left we were able to hold them out of the end zone. That’s a huge deal to me that our guys made that play.”

Haughton’s offense continued to perform well.

Chris Mayes had his third game with 90-or-more rushing yards. He gained 130 on 20 carries.

Christian Turner completed 15-of-28 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 89 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.

Jalen Lewis caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 43-yard TD pass.

Jamarion Montgomery had seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Zu’Mondous Davis caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Ethan Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown catch. Taylor Weathersby completed 4-of-6 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Benton plays Captain Shreve Thursday night at Independence Stadium. The Gators defeated Southwood 42-6 Thursday night.

Haughton visits Natchitoches Central Friday. The Chiefs (2-6, 1-4) lost to Parkway 27-26 Friday night.