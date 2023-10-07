High school football: Benton overcomes Natchitoches Central, ends four-game slide

After four tough weeks, the Benton Tigers got back in the win column Friday night, defeating the Natchitoches Central Chiefs 42-35 at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

With the Tigers trailing 35-34, Jeffrey King hit Trey Smith for a 38-yard touchdown with 2:46 left in the game. King then scored a two-point conversion.

Natchitoches Central converted a fourth-and-10 on its ensuing drive. But Demarcus King got a sack and Cole Austin made an interception on fourth-and-8.

Benton improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in District 1-5A. Natchitoches Central dropped to 2-4 and 1-2.

“I’m super proud of them,” Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore said. “I’ve said to anybody who would listen this week it would have been easy for our guys to fold after four losses and tough losses at that. But this has been the best week of practice we’ve had. They showed their true colors and true character this week and tonight especially how they fought and played. I’m just very proud of them for what they did, They continued to fight and didn’t back off.”

Benton couldn’t have played much better on both sides of the ball in the first half in building a 34-14 lead.

Greg Manning scored three touchdowns. King completed a long touchdown pass to Smith and scored on a run.

“The defense played their best game tonight,” Moore said. “The first half by far is the best they’ve played, the most complete they’ve played.”

The Chiefs rallied in the third quarter as the Tigers offense struggled.

“The second half they got put in some really bad situations field-position wise,” Moore said of the defense. “The offense did not do a good job of picking up first downs, flipping the field. We put them right back on the field a whole lot.

“They continued to fight and make good plays at the end when it counted.”

While Moore praised the entire defense, he said Austin and Miller Malley did a good job of limiting the effectiveness of Camryn Davis, the Chiefs’ leading receiver.

“We kind of wanted to take him out of the game,” Moore said. “Felt like that was a big deal. They were able to do that.

“Demarcus King had several sacks. Bennie Walters had some big tackles. Brayden Jackson had a big night. There were a lot of guys that stepped up and made some big plays at some big times.”

Benton hosts Southwood Thursday. The Cowboys (0-6, 0-3) lost to Parkway 45-0 Friday night.