High school football: Benton rolls into second round

The Benton Tigers rolled to a 41-7 victory over the Ponchatoula Green Wave in a Non-Select Division I first-round playoff game Friday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.

Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seed, will host No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) in the second round Friday. The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 24 Covington 39-6 in the first round,

Ponchatoula, the No. 25 seed, finished 5-6.

Benton senior quarterback Gray Walters completed 16 of 22 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in rainy and very windy conditions.

Senior Pearce Russell caught seven passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns covering 18 and 23 yards.

Senior Andy Lim had five catches for 45 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown. Junior Jeffrey King had two catches for 40 yards.

Junior running back Greg Manning scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

The Tigers got off to a bit of a slow start

Ponchatoula recovered what was ruled a lateral on Benton’s first possession.

The Tigers then had an interception return for a touchdown called back because of a block in the back.

After a couple of penalties backed Benton up near its goalline, the Tigers were forced to punt, giving the Green Wave good field position.

Again the defense stepped up, and Benton then got on the board on a short pass from Walters to Manning late in the first quarter.

The Tigers scored three more times in the second quarter, two on passes to Russell and one to Lim, and led 28-0 at the half.

“The defense played really well and the offense we knew would catch up eventually,” Moore said. “The defense has been playing well.”

Ponchatoula scored early in the third quarter. But Benton quickly dashed any hopes the Green Wave had of coming back.

Manning scored on runs of 28 yards before the end of the quarter.

Ponchatoula, which had a run-oriented offense, attempted only five passes in the game and completed none of them.

“They struggled to throw,” Moore said. “We loaded up and we’re able to stop them right there.”

Moore said it was just a solid performance by his team in all aspects of the game.

“I thought we did a good job with special teams, the kicking game,” he said. “I was just proud of how we played all around.”

Sawyer Simmons had an interception and nine tackles.

Bennie Walters had 11 tackles, including two for loss. Cole Weir had seven. Zach Halbert and Josh Sanchez had six each.

Ethan Johnson also had an interception.

Peyton May made five extra-point kicks.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas